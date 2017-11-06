Yolanda candlelight memorial focuses on climate-change disasters

TACLOBAN CITY—At a junction from the airport entering the city proper, a candlelight memorial has been set up, which will run until November 8, in memory of the thousands of city residents who died during Supertyphoon Yolanda four years ago.

But, unlike the previous candlelight memorial that focused on the dead and the missing victims of Yolanda, this year’s activity focuses on the growing global problem of climate change and its effects on small communities like this city.

“While we are still mourning, we are done with the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the city. But we cannot just keep on mourning. We have to bring the discourse to a higher level and identify what caused this problem to happen,” said filmmaker and broadcast journalist Jeff Manibay, who heads the group Leyte First.

The candlelight memorial, organized by Leyte First with the support of environmentalist Greenpeace and the office of Rep. Yedda Marie K. Romualdez of the First District of Leyte, opened on November 4 and will end on November 8, the fourth anniversary of Yolanda.

“Let us not focus on what we lost, but on what was left, and we move on,” said Melchor Cañete, barangay captain of Barangay 76 in Tacloban’s Fatima Village, a coastal community where hundreds of people died during the typhoon.

Hundreds of wooden crosses were put up on the junction of the road where candles were also offered for those who died during the onslaught of Yolanda. Green ribbons were also put on the crosses to signify the protest against the industrial excesses of developed countries that contribute to climate change.

“The Yolanda memorial this year is a collective protest against the massive industrial excesses and the massive destruction they make on hapless communities like us,” said Manibay, whose both parents remain missing up to this day.

“The problem with global warming is that its origins are far away from us. What causes global warming is thousands of miles away,” Manibay said. “What’s bad with it is that it hit us most, not them.”

“I want to make this memorial as our platform, our voice to tell the industrialized nations to go slow because there are communities like us here in Tacloban and in many Third World countries that are getting the brunt of these excesses,” he said.