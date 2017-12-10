Yes, we can make Philippines safest for tourists

Anywhere in the world, tourists experience some of their best and worse moments. Let’s talk about the latter. Even some of the most visited places in the world like Paris, New York, London, Sydney, Barcelona, Manchester, Istanbul, Chicago and Bangkok, among others, have hogged the headlines because of bad elements in society.

In a domino effect, other countries whose tourism industries are fragile are also affected, either by unfair travel advisories, overblown stories, magnified news that barely touches the surface and biased opinions on social media.

In spite of that, tourism remains resilient. People continue to travel in spite of threats to world peace. In a report issued by the World Travel and Tourism Council, it calls on governments to work hard and adopt stringent measures to prepare countries affected by travel disruptions. It emphatically said: “The global impact of these destructive acts has been rising over the past decade.”

The Institute of Economics and Peace puts the cost at over $52 billion for the year 2014 alone. The New York Times also reported that the economic impact of 9/11 attacks in New York and Washington came closer to $3.3 billion when indirect and long-term expenditures were included.

What is our Department of Tourism (DOT) doing in light of this?

Meet the DOT TOP COPs. They are the finest men and women of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and they will be stationed in the country’s popular tourist sites to assure that the country remains a safe haven or one of the safest places for international and local tourists to visit.

“While the continuous influx of foreign guests attests to our image as a safe tourist destination, we must enhance security and preventive measures through police presence and visibility,” Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo said. “Needless to say, they serve not only as protectors of our foreign guests and the general public, but also as diplomatic hosts in the tradition of Filipino hospitality,” she pointed out.

At least 46 personnel from the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) formally joined the ranks of the Tourist Police Unit (TPU) after recently completing a seminar-workshop on Tourism-Oriented Police for Community Order and Protection (TOP COP) conducted by the DOT-NCR in cooperation with the PNP. Teo said other DOT regional offices and local police units are jointly preparing to implement the TOP COP program.

“In Metro Manila alone, the DOT-NCR will hold a series of TOP COP seminar-workshop to produce 200 more tourist police officers by 2017,” DOT-NCR OIC Director Ina Zara-Loyola said. Loyola spoke at the graduation of the first batch of TOP COP, citing the vital role the policemen performed in facilitating, as well as securing, major international events like the recent Asean Plus-3 Summit.

PNP chief Supt. Emmanuel Luis D. Licup, who is also a PNP deputy director for operations, addressed the TOP COP graduates, saying the program is an opportunity for them to show the outstanding qualities of police officers. “Let us put our best foot forward and earn the respect that we, uniformed men and women, so deserve,” Licup stressed.

The weeklong seminar-workshop covered the following topics: Tourism Basics and Trends; Child Safe Tourism/Child Protection Laws, Tourist Behavior Patterns and Market Profiles; Local Products and Services; Basic Investigation Procedure and Security and Safety Protocols; Community-Oriented Policing System (COP); Incident Command System; Immigration Laws and Procedures and Crisis Incident Management.

The new TOP COP graduates inducted were PSSupt. Chito G. Bersaluna of NCRPO Regional Training and Education Division, PSSupt. Rudolph B. Dimas of the Public Safety Division, DOT-NCR Chief Tourism Operations Officer Catherine C. Agustin and DOT-NCR Training Director Mariville Ramos.

“As this developed, more policemen will also be deployed to patrol malls and other crowded areas in Metro Manila leading to the holiday season. We are watching and monitoring these places and other areas of public convergence to maximize police visibility in the above-mentioned areas,” National Police chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa said in a news briefing.

In Central Luzon more police officers will also be assigned on foot patrol and be seen in the streets to bolster public safety, newly installed Central Luzon regional police director Chief Supt. Amadro V. Corpuz stressed, after assuming the top regional police post.

Meanwhile, Alexander Waltner, in his “Swedish Nomad,” blog continues to plug the Philippines worldwide. “Curious about the Philippines? I was there last year, and I loved it. The vibe is amazing, and there are just so many things to see and do. There are few places on Earth and the country is one of them,” he said. He went on to say that there are 25 reasons people should visit it. Jenn Brown of The Huffington Post, for her part, wrote in her column that the Philippines is a safe place to visit, saying: “There is no single word that can sum up the Philippines but there are seven reasons why you should definitely experience this country with a spectacle of contrasts.”

Patrolling the country’s over 7,100 islands is a daunting task and it is not easy. So is it safe to travel to the Philippines? Of course, it is. Like many other countries, the US and Europe, in particular, the Philippines has areas where troubles tend to occur and areas that are generally considered safe.

Investopedia, the world’s leading source of financial content on the web ranging from market news to retirement strategies to investing in education, says, “While it is important to be aware of threats, it can be inaccurate to label the entire country as dangerous because it has known trouble spots.”

To illustrate it, it said that it would be misleading to label the entire United States as dangerous because of the violent crime statistics of Detroit and East Saint Louis. Last, it provided the clincher—it’s always difficult to use the word “safe” about travel because the word implies you will be protected from or not exposed to any danger or risk. This is never the case, no matter where you travel.