Year of Kentex factory fire had 99% of firms carrying out work-safety programs

Such irony behind the statistics: the year the Kentex factory fire in Bulacan killed over 70 workers was also the period when almost all Philippine businesses had preventive measures for work safety, according to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Based on the 2015/2016 Integrated Survey on Labor and Employment (ISLE), 99 percent of establishments implemented prevention and control measures to boost work safety and prevent health hazards.

Of the 30,682 establishments employing 20 or more workers in 2015, at least 30,287 establishments had preventive and control measures in place.

“Almost all [establishments] carried out various preventive and control measures during the year. Establishments implemented these to promote and ensure health and safety environment for its employees,” the PSA said.

Furthermore, in 2015, fire prevention and control program topped the list of occupational safety and health (OSH) policies/programs in various establishments that had 20 or more workers.

This was followed by the drug-free workplace policy/program as imposed in about three-fourths or 75.4 percent of total establishments; emergency response preparedness programs (71.2 percent); accident prevention program (64.1 percent); and anti-sexual harassment in the workplace policy (60.4 percent).

“For 2015, 5 out of every 6 establishments implemented fire prevention and control programs [82.3 percent] in the workplace,” the PSA said.

The PSA also said the highest proportion of establishments with OSH policies and programs is in electricity, gas, steam and air-conditioning supply.

Around 98.4 percent of establishments engaged in electricity, gas, steam and air-conditioning supply implemented OSH policies/programs; mining and quarrying, 97.9 percent; and private human health and social work activities, 96.7 percent.

Data also showed fire-safety training was the most availed OSH-related training/seminar by employees in establishments.

The most notable OSH-related trainings/seminars was fire-safety training, which was conducted in 7 out of every 10 establishments (70.4 percent) in 2015. “This aims to further ensure safety and health of employees in the establishments,” the PSA said. However, not all establishments tapped the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) for their fire-prevention trainings/seminars.

Data showed that of the total 26,776 establishments that provided OSH-related trainings/seminars to employees, only two-thirds or 65.4 percent sought the services of the BFP for the conduct of the training.

Other firms employed the assistance of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Occupational Safety and Health Center, and professional organizations in their OSH trainings. “A large proportion [63.1 percent] of establishments carried out their own trainings/seminars for their employees,” the PSA said.

PSA data showed the top preventive and control measures were the appointment of safety/health officers and first-aiders, as done by 87.2 percent of establishments; posting safety signages or warnings, 84.2 percent; and imposing a smoke-free workplace, 83.2 percent. The other top measures were: providing emergency response preparedness activities for earthquake, fire, etc. which was put in place by 79.8 percent of establishments; and the regular conduct of equipment inspection and maintenance, by 79.7 percent of establishments.

The Kentex factory fire killed 74 people trapped inside the burning shoes-and-slippers factory.

It is considered as the third worst fire incident in the Philippines after the 1996 Ozone Disco Club fire that killed 162, and the 2001 Manor Hotel fire that led to the death of 75 people.

The ISLE is one of the regular establishment-based surveys of the PSA and is conducted every two years.

The survey has a total of 12,926 agricultural and nonagricultural sampled establishments employing 20 or more workers nationwide.