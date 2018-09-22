THE new iPhones are out and, once again, Apple fanbois are in a frenzy with the unveiling of the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR.

Many are excited about the new features, but there are also an equal number of critics who just can’t take the godawful naming.

Apple has always added an “S” to iPhones before, but even if Apple CEO Tim Cook insists that the names are pronounced as “TEN-S [think Tennis],” “Ten-S Max” and “Ten R.” I can’t blame you if your brain reads it as “extra small” or even as “excess.” Hence the contradictory iPhone “Extra-Small Max.”

One Twitter user even pointed out that Apple seems to have missed the obvious name it could have given to its the jumbo-screen phone—the iPhone XL.

Still, it doesn’t seem like the names will deter Apple fans from snapping up the phone as preorder sales continue to do well—after all, it’s still an “S” year.

The ‘S’ Years

SINCE the first iPhone came out in 2007, Apple has followed a pretty predictable schedule: every two years, Apple gives its new iPhone a major overhaul, such as increasing the size and resolution of the screen, or drastically changing the shape and design of their new phone.

The year 2018, is an intervening year, or one of those so called S years. It is during these years that the iPhone models instead get incremental improvements, maybe a faster processor, a few iterative features, or maybe an improved camera system. But while these “S” models—iPhone 3GS, iPhone 4s, iPhone 5s, iPhone 6s—are more evolutionary rather than revolutionary, longtime iPhone users insist that “S” models are actually the better phones to use. Remember Siri? She was introduced in the iPhone 4s, while the 3D touch screen came with the iPhone 6s.

So if you are still holding an iPhone 6s or maybe even an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus, here are eight reasons it might be time for you to get that upgrade.

The iPhone X look: For those who didn’t like how the iPhone 8 immediately looked outdated because of the iPhone X, you’ll be happy to know that all three new iPhones have the almost bezel-less screen—and the notch. Sadly, that also means the fingerprint scanner joins the headphone jack and is now also extinct. Hooray for Face ID! No? “Super” and “Liquid” Retina display: Both the high-end iPhone models get an upgraded display panel which Apple is calling “Super Retina.” The smaller iPhone XS has a 5.8-inch OLED panel with with a 2436 x 1125 resolution and 458ppi pixel density, while the iPhone XS Max has a 6.5-inch OLED screen with a 2688 x 1242 resolution and pixel density of 458 ppi. The iPhone XR, meanwhile, has what Apple claims the “best LCD on a phone,” which it calls “Liquid Retina” and comes with a 6.1-inch display with 1792 x 828 resolution and 326ppi pixel density. Dual-SIM support: Yes, believe it or not, this is the very first time Apple has incorporated one of the most-asked features in their iPhones. The iPhone XS and XS Max get dual-SIM support, allowing users to have nano-SIM and a digital eSIM. eSim what? Don’t worry, Apple is apparently creating a dual-Sim card tray for international markets.

New color options: The XS and XS Max come in silver, space gray and a new polished gold color. But for those who want even more colors, the iPhone XR comes in white, black, blue, coral, yellow and red color options.

Fastest smartphone: Initial reviews have shown that the benchmark scores for the new iPhones are way higher than any Android smartphone, thanks to the new A12 Bionic Chip. The A12 bionic chips is said to consume less power by running 40-50 percent more efficiently, performance is 15 percent faster and app launch speed gets a 30 percent boost. The Neural Engine is once again the highlight that offers real-time machine learning for the camera app and for augmented reality apps. Better water resistance: The iPhone 7, iPhone X and 8 all had IP67 certification for water and dust resistance. Apple further upgraded the certification to IP68, which makes the XS and XS Max even more resistible to dust and liquid conditions. They can reach a new level of up to 2 meters under water for 30 minutes, and are also protected against everyday spills including coffee, juice and soda. Best iPhone cameras? The rear cameras in the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max have the same resolution as the iPhone X’s dual lens camera, but according to Apple the new 12MP wide-angle and telephoto sensors now come together with a new image signal processor in the A12 Bionic and the upgraded neural engine. There’s also Smart HDR that enhances typical HDR to bring out better colors, shadows and highlights. The iPhone XR might only have a single 12MP sensor but it can still do those Bokeh effects and retains that adjustable depth feature even after you’ve taken the shot. The front still has the same 7MP True Depth camera as last year’s model, but with a sensor that is “twice as fast.” Improved battery life: Apple did not indicate the exact battery capacity of the new iPhones but it does promise a significant bump in battery performance. The iPhone XS will offer 30 minutes of additional battery compared to the iPhone X, whereas the bigger iPhone X Max gets 90 minutes more. The iPhone XR also gets 90 minutes longer battery life compared to the iPhone 8 Plus.

These are just some of the standout features of the three new iPhones; which improvements do you like best? All variants of both the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are already soldout on the Apple web site, with shipping for all configurations now listed as ‘one to two weeks.” Preorders for the iPhone XR will begin on October 19.

But don’t panic, I’m sure both Globe and Smart will offering these new iPhones on their postpaid plans and we will be doing a comparison as to which telco has the better offer as soon as we get the information.

Smart WiFi increases deployment in school

SMART Communications Inc., the country’s leading wireless services provider, has increased Smart WiFi rollouts in over 100 school areas nationwide—providing students across the country the benefits of the Internet as a learning and communications tool. As a member of the World Broadband Alliance,

Smart Communications Inc. has endeavored to give a greater majority access to seamless connectivity through the service.

With Smart WiFi, super speedy Internet connections are now available to students of the University of the Philippines-Diliman, De La Salle University-Manila, Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila, Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Muntinlupa, Emilio Aguinaldo College, Adamson University, Navotas Polytechnic College and San Sebastian College, giving them access to an enhanced digital learning experience.

Other universities outside of the Metro include Ateneo de Naga, University of Cebu, University of Mindanao, University of Bohol, Tarlac Agricultural University and Letran Calamba, among others.

With this program, students will be given access to Smart WiFi’s reliable Internet connection, enabling them to access online resource material for research and other day-to-day information needs. Students will be better connected through their e-mail and social-media accounts, and will enjoy easier downloading and uploading of files, with Smart WiFi’s broadband capacity of up to 100 megabits per second.

In addition, the availability of Smart WiFi in universities opens up opportunities for brands to reach the younger market, particularly students, through Smart WiFi Ads, a customized and targeted marketing solution that enables businesses to directly reach and engage their customers. As targeted digital advertising becomes more widespread, Smart WiFi Ads are expected to surpass conventional online advertising methods.

Smart WiFi Ads come in several forms: banner or interstitial ads, which combine clickable material with access to the brand’s web site; promo page with triggered SMS, which sends an SMS to the user’s mobile number upon clicking the ad; sponsored access, which grants customers free WiFi usage upon watching a nonskippable video, or answering a survey; and Wi-Fi rental, which provides advertisers with a branded SSID and landing page and customizable Wi-Fi experience that gives customers free 30-minute access after entering a PIN, watching a video or answering a survey.