WTO members urged to resoled trade disputes via bilateral talks

IN the face of an uncertain future for global trade, the World Trade Organization (WTO) is pressing its member-countries to carry out bilateral talks that aim to resolve economic disputes.

At the full WTO membership meeting on Monday, WTO Director General Roberto Azevedo said trading partners need to thresh things out at the negotiating table to avoid any further provocation of a trade war. The remark came at a time China and the United States are at loggerheads over plans to impose stiffer tariffs on numerous products.

Azevedo—appearing to take a swipe at the world’s largest economies—reminded WTO member-countries of the consequences of resorting to protectionism, saying that this will hamper the growth of developing and least-developed nations. Apart from this, he said restrictions to trade will endanger employment generation around the globe, and it is the “small players and the poorest communities” that will most likely take the hit.

“We must do all we can to avoid going down this path and taking measures that are difficult to reverse. When trade restrictions are pursued in this way, it can threaten growth and job creation everywhere,” Azevedo said.

“Today two-thirds of global trade takes place through global value chains, and this clearly illustrates the potential for knock-on effects. And in these situations, it is often the smaller players and the poorest communities that stand to lose the most,” he added.

Azevedo may be right after all. US President Donald J. Trump’s enforcement of higher levies on steel (25 percent) and aluminum (10 percent) is seen to impact global trade, as the US is the world’s largest steel importer.

In 2016 Washington accounted for about 8 percent of steel imported globally. The volume it imported was at least 15 percent higher than that of Germany and South Korea, second- and third-largest steel importers, respectively.

As a retaliation, China’s Ministry of Commerce announced in April the country’s plan to slap heavier duties on 106 US products amounting to about $50 billion annually. Beijing also filed a case at the WTO against Washington for the higher tariffs on steel, claiming it violated the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade of 1994 and the Agreement on Safeguards.

This is why the WTO chief believes “resolving the issues is in everyone’s urgent interest.” He said the most crucial task at the moment is for the member-countries at conflict to talk it over and find a middle ground that will not hamper global trade.

“I also encourage members to continue pursuing their bilateral contacts, to complement multilateral processes. The important thing is that conversations are taking place, and that members are trying to find solutions,” Azevedo said.

The WTO’s Safeguards Committee and the Council on Trade in Goods are currently looking at the validity of Trump’s imposition of higher tariffs on steel, according to Azevedo. On the other hand, the Dispute Settlement Body is hearing China’s complaint against the US.

“The system was built to resolve these problems in a way that prevents further escalation, and so it is right that members are using it. I believe that the WTO has a crucial role to play here, as we have done many times before,” Azevedo added.