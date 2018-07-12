West Philippine Sea issues poll: Filipinos for more aggressive stance

FILIPINOS want a more aggressive stance when it comes to issues surrounding the West Philippine Sea, according to the results of a Pulse Asia Survey.

In a forum on Thursday, Pulse Asia President Ronald D. Holmes said 73 percent of respondents agreed that “the Duterte administration should assert our right and protect our territorial sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea as stipulated in the 2016 decision of the Permanent Court of Arbitration.”

“In general, if it’s against all other issues, defense of the territory is less important compared to inflation,” Holmes told the BusinessMirror. “But if you probe into the specific issue [defense of territory], we take that the action should be more assertive.”

Based on the data, of the 73 percent, some 46 percent of respondents “strongly agreed” with the statement and 27 percent “somewhat agree” with the statement.

Around 17 percent said they may agree or disagree, while 7 percent disagreed. Of those who disagreed, 4 percent somewhat disagreed, while 3 percent strongly disagreed.

Holmes said this aggressive stance includes “filing a diplomatic protest, strengthening our military capability, strengthening military alliance.”

Based on the data, around 36 percent of respondents said the government should file a diplomatic protest against China and emphasize the decision of the Permanent Court of Arbitration.

Some 22 percent said the Philippines should strengthen its military alliance with other countries, such as the United States, Japan and Australia.

The data also showed 16 percent of Filipinos want the government to strengthen its military capabilities to protect the country’s territories.

Befriending China

However, around 21 percent of respondents said the government should continue on its current action of befriending China to avoid conflict between the Philippines and China.

“I think it says there that 73 percent of Filipinos want the arbitral ruling to be enforced. It’s [the] huge majority telling the administration to enforce the ruling,” Acting Chief Justice Antonio T. Carpio said. “They [the Duterte administration] should listen to the people.”

Meanwhile, Pulse Asia also asked their respondents which countries or organizations they trusted the most. The results of the survey showed China was not among the most trusted countries by Filipinos. Data showed only 17 percent of respondents trusted China.

It was the same with Russia, which the Duterte administration is also trying to expand trade and diplomatic relations with.

“My understanding from the very start of this administration is that the government is trying to expand its alliances and not depend on a single one.

The President mentioned from the start that you know we have to befriend China, we need to look at security arrangements with other countries [like] Russia but somehow, whatever has been done has not in any way improved Filipinos’ perception of trustworthiness of those countries,” Holmes explained.

The countries most trusted by Filipinos are the United States and Japan. The majority or 74 percent of respondents trusted the US the most, followed by Japan with 45 percent and Australia, 32 percent.

Organizations most trusted by Filipinos were the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), with 33 percent; and the United Nations, 32 percent of respondents trusting.

Holmes said the Filipinos’ trust in these countries and organizations reflects the longer histories they have with the Philippines, as well as the extent of the exposure of the culture of these countries in Philippine society.

“We have much more long-standing relations with the US and Japan, and then we’re an original member of the Asean; and everyone basically from grade school to high school celebrated the United Nations Day. So there’s greater awareness of these countries and organizations compared to China or Russia or the EU [European Union],” Holmes noted.

However, Holmes said that if there will be greater exposure of these countries in the Philippines, the level of trust of Filipinos in them could also increase.

Holmes said the Filipinos’ trust for Japan, for example, could be due to decades of exposure to Japanese Anime or Manga comics which have been part of the childhood of many Filipino children.

Television shows also helped bring American culture to the homes of Filipinos, making their ways more familiar and, therefore, much more trustworthy.

“These are the things many Filipinos have been exposed to. But we have not had Chinese cartoons so that history and that exposure explains why Filipinos choose [to trust] these countries,” Holmes said.

Pulse Asia conducted the survey between June 15 and 21 this year nationwide. The survey was done for regional think tank Stratbase ADR Institute.