World-class football TV broadcast deal forged

FILIPINO fans could watch world-class football action in English Premier League, La Liga and UEFA Champions League following ABS-CBN Integrated Sports’s partnership with Hong Kong-based holding company Triple CH.

The partnership will bring football action to the country on free television via ABS-CBN S+A.

Starting this December, Filipino fans could watch superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on S+A with the live broadcast of select matches in three of the world’s most-watched leagues.

ABS-CBN Sports and Triple CH, which acquired the broadcast rights to the three leagues from global sports entertainment company beIN Media Group, announced this big news on Thursday.

ABS-CBN Integrated Sports Head Dino Laurena said the development further boosts ABS-CBN Sports’s programming, as well as its advocacy to promote sports development in the country.

“Bringing these premier football leagues to free TV is part of our commitment to bring the best sports content to Filipinos. We hope that Filipinos will be more inspired to not just watch but also play the sport, as they get to see the football greats, such as Ronaldo and Messi, in action,” Laurena said.

Triple CH Chairman Bernard Sumayao, meanwhile, revealed that the broadcast partnership is just the first of many projects the two organizations will venture on in support of Philippine football.

“It’s a stepping-stone for bigger things that we want to do. We brought these matches here because we want to increase the awareness and involvement of Filipinos in football,” Sumayao said. “We want to see the level of football in the Philippines to go higher, to make them a powerhouse in football in the future, especially in Southeast Asia.”

Also playing a huge role in this effort is Triple CH’s investment partner Demeter Corp. Sorrakrit Lathitham, its managing director, expressed his full support to the partnership.

“We believe that the Philippines is a growing market and a very healthy market for sports,” he said. “We trust the goals and vision of Triple CH and we wish this partnership to grow and strengthen in the days to come.”