World Bank warns PHL economy may be overheating

THE Philippines may already be showing signs of economic overheating on account of the country’s average capacity-utilization rate rising to a two-decade high, according to the World Bank, although local economists said this is not the case yet.

Birgit Hansl, World Bank lead economist and program leader for Equitable Growth, Finance and Institutions for Brunei Darussalam, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand, noted that 11 of the country’s 20 major manufacturing sectors are already operating at full capacity.

With this, the capacity of the manufacturing sector is peaking to 84.1 percent, an indication that the economy’s ability to produce and grow more is reaching its limit.

“Increasing inflation together with high credit growth… the recent output rising to capacity level…labor market indicates really that the economy is operating at capacity and there is, perhaps, the risk of overheating in the economy,” Hansl explained in a news briefing on Monday.

Hansl said inflation has been on the rise to average 3.3 percent for the year. The Washington-based lender expects the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to tighten monetary policy.

She also noted that the increase in real wages has been almost flat in the past 10 years. The report stated that while employment increased, mean wages remained stagnant between 2006 and 2015.

“Mean wages remained stagnant with only a 4-percent increase in real terms over the

same period. High-quality jobs and faster growth of real wages are the missing links to higher shared prosperity,” the World Bank said in its report.

But Ateneo Center for Economic Research and Development Director Alvin P. Ang noted that it would be too early to say if there are already warning signs of overheating.

He said this must be examined not only on the manufacturing sector’s performance, but also whether foreign direct investment is increasing or not.

However, Ang added the government must continue to expand its manufacturing base by opening other industries, such as aerospace furniture, metal products and car manufactures.

“If capacities are being breached, demand should be increasing but consumer growth is slow. Let’s take this as a warning that the economy requires sustained growth in capacities, as well,” Ang told the BusinessMirror.

In a paper, University of Asia and the Philippines Associate Professor Victor Abola said he also does not see any early warning signs of overheating.

Abola said the country’s debt-to-gross international reserves (GIR) ratio has not breached its threshold, as well as other indicators, such as the foreign exchange, current account and the so-called ratio of money supply 2 (M2) to GIR.

The debt-to-GIR ratio has not breached the 0.40 ratio, which got breached in December 2005, while the M2/GIR ratio of 2.57 has not been breached “in the new millennium.”

“Only one measure, i.e., M2/GIR is relatively close to crossing its threshold because it is some 0.23 standard deviations away from the new benchmark, compared with the levels reached two years before the Asian financial crisis, when it easily exceeded 3 between November 1994 and March 1996,” Abola said.

In terms of the foreign exchange, Abola said the actual real effective exchange rate has fallen below the trend and will unlikely move up the trend.

Further, in terms of the current account balance/gross domestic investments (CAB/GDI) ratio, it has remained positive since the first quarter of 2000 to the second quarter of 2017. The only time it became negative was in the second quarter of 2008 to fourth quarter of 2008, during the global financial crisis.

“We do not see any early-warning signals that the Philippine economy is overheating and facing a currency crisis. Nevertheless, at least one indicator is strongly telling our policy-makers that unless we renew the buildup of our GIR at a pace as fast as [or better yet, faster than] M2 growth, we will end up in a crisis after a few years,” Abola said.

In the study, titled “Why Has the Philippines’ Growth Performance Improved? From Disappoint-ment to Promising Success,” Asian Development Bank Advisor and Senior Economics Officer at the Economic Research and Regional Cooperation Department Jesus Felipe and Gemma Estrada said the potential growth of the country last year of 6.3 percent was exceeded by actual growth at 6.7 percent.

Potential growth, the authors added, is the growth rate that keeps the unemployment rate constant. It is largely based on labor productivity.

The authors found that the country’s potential growth rate has been increasing due to the rise in labor productivity. This is mainly due to manufacturing productivity growth.

However, with actual GDP growth exceeding potential growth in 2017, the authors urged the government to focus on increasing potential growth further. This will also allow the country to post higher actual GDP growth in the coming years.