Workers demand safeguards in ADB-funded infra projects

MEMBERS of the Building and Wood Workers’ International (BWI) always knock on the proverbial wood.

Most of them do so, so that laborers for infrastructure projects funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) would remain safe and secure in their jobs.

On Thursday their leaders knocked on the doors of Takehiko Nakao, president of the multinational financial institution. In that consultation, they remained adamant that the ADB institute mechanisms to safeguard laborers employed in ADB-financed infrastructure projects.

In an interview with the BusinessMirror, BWI’s Apolinar Z. Tolentino said they are pressing the ADB to issue an operational manual explicitly recognizing basic labor rights.

“We would like to have a distinct labor safeguard,” said Tolentino, regional representative of the Geneva-based BWI. “It is extremely important for the ADB to have it adopted because it will be relevant to workers employed by the ADB-funded projects in many places in the region, such as Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh.”

He labeled these countries as having national laws on labor rights that are “very weak,” both on paper and on enforcement. This, for his group, is reason enough for the ADB to put on paper a manual indicating labor safeguards it can guarantee to laborers working on its projects.

“These countries are challenging essentially because their national laws on labor rights are very weak, even the enforcement. This is a platform for workers and trade union organizations like us to rectify the violations of fundamental workers and trade union rights on basic provision from personal protective equipment, hard-hat helmets, harness, to coverage on minimum wage and social insurance of these countries,” Tolentino said.

“The more important thing is to guarantee their rights to exercise self-organization and collective bargaining. If the ADB will have this very explicit based on the international core convention, then it will be good for the welfare and interest of workers,” he added.

Tolentino explained that the guidelines for workers’ rights can be enshrined in the soon-to-be issued Strategy 2030, the ADB’s long-term framework for economic development. However, he said it will be more encompassing if the ADB issues a standalone operational manual that indicating the several rights of workers and the bank’s commitment to grant basic labor rights.

According to the labor leader, his group recorded several violations of workers’ rights in Bangladesh, India, Mongolia and Nepal. In the Philippines he said there are communities that were displaced due to ADB-bankrolled infrastructure, but “we don’t have yet a new case of workers’ rights violated.”

The Federation of Free Workers (FFW), one of BWI’s Philippine affiliate, shared the sentiment of its associate organization.

FFW’s Danilo A. Laserna said they have long been urging the ADB to integrate international labor standards in all its financed projects, from the simplest—such as health and safety of construction workers—to the most radical—right to collective bargaining, granting of minimum wage.

“Right now, because the labor movement’s dialogue with the ADB is continuing, we are informing them of isolated cases of labor violations in their projects. However, it is a fact that safety standards in ADB-financed construction projects are not observed. Workers are also denied the right to self-organization and collective bargaining because they are just contractuals,” Laserna, in English and Filipino, told the BusinessMirror.

Laserna, FFW vice president for Education and Training, advised the ADB to implement a more stringent monitoring of contractors it hires in its projects. He said some of these contractors pay workers less than the minimum wage and does not provide them with personal protective equipment.

The sad part for the Laserna is that their call for ADB to adopt safety regulations and recognize workers’ rights seems to fall on deaf ears. He said he hopes in the coming days, things will be a little different.