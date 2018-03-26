Wong lives up to setter’s role

SETTER Deanna Wong has been consistent in offense for Ateneo, a quality that earned her the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Press Corps Player of the Week honors for the period from March 21 to 25.

With Wong setting the offense, the Lady Eagles continue to lead the league in spiking efficiency (31 percent) despite ranking sixth in digging (11.2 digs per set) and reception efficiency (25.5 percent).

The Cebuana showed her ability to turn trash into gold in Ateneo’s last two matches. She tossed 50 excellent sets against the University of the East, before dishing out a career-high 63 excellent sets and leading the Lady Eagles’ comeback over Adamson University.

Coming into Season 80, Wong faced a fair share of doubters after she replaced all-time great setter Jia Morado. Instead of focusing on matching Morado’s production, Wong prioritized her team’s needs.

“I really don’t mind,” the 19-year-old playmaker said when asked about her career game. “My priority is how I can chase the ball, how I can set the ball even if I make a bad receive.”

“It really all boils down to character and what Coach Tai [Bundit] always says: ‘Heartstrong,’” she added.

Wong beat teammates Kat Tolentino and Jhoana Maraguinot, University of Santo Tomas ace spiker Sisi Rondina, De La Salle libero Dawn Macandili and Far Eastern University setter Kyle Negrito for the weekly honors.