With collapse of talks with Reds, government revives ‘terrorist’ tagging bid

THE defense/military establishment has recommended the termination of the peace talks with the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP), citing “insincerity” on the part of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and its armed wing, the New People’s Army (NPA), Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana said.

This developed as the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it would now be pursuing its petition before the court that will declare at least 600 communist guerillas in the country as terrorists.

Terrorist tag

Justice Secretary Menardo I. Guevarra made the assurance following the cancellation of the peace talks between the government peace negotiators and their counterparts in the CPP and its armed wing, the NPA, which was supposed to take place in The Netherlands last week.

“We will continue with our petition in the court, unless and until the President and the government peace panel direct us otherwise,” Guevarra told reporters.

Lost chance

Lorenzana cited eight reasons they asked President Duterte to end the peace negotiations with the NDFP, which was supposed to have formally started on June 28, and postponed by the Commander in Chief.

While Duterte decided to move the peace gab by another three months, CPP founder and NDFP chief political consultant Jose Ma. Sison had recommended to the NDFP to just scuttle the talks and prepare to hold it with his successor.

“They [the CPP-NPA] have been tagged as a terrorist organization locally and internationally. They had their chance to work for peace when President Duterte appointed four of their members to the Cabinet. But they betrayed the government when they used their positions to advance the CPP’s revolutionary movement,” Lorenzana said.

Among the reasons he gave in recommending the termination of the talks were the alleged holding by the CPP and the NDFP of the largest and second People’s Congress from October up to November 2016 and the CPP’s Central Committee plenum in December 2016.

“During these two occasions they crafted a three-year plan to advance the revolutionary movement that included the planning for the oust-Duterte movement if PRRD [President Duterte] will not agree to a coalition government,” Lorenzana said.

The meetings were reportedly held while the government and the NDFP were observing a unilateral cease-fire from 2016 up to January 2017.

Lorenzana said the National Military Commission of the CPP/NPA reinforced the plenum agenda and even used the lull in the fighting to consolidate and recover their lost mass base and expand their influence.

“Based on the foregoing deliberate actions of the CPP/NDF/NPA, it is obvious that they are not sincere to talk peace and end the armed conflict. They are employing the revolutionary dual tactics to show semblance of peace, but continually conduct violence and terror acts on the ground,” he said.

Lorenzana said the Left cannot also comply with the four preconditions of Duterte before returning to the negotiating table, which the President considered as indicative of insincerity.

The four conditions: There should be “no coalition government; no attacks and no collection of revolutionary taxes; no recruitment and mass mobilization;” and the NPA must stay in safe areas of their choice.

Resolution

In response, the CPP said Lorenzana’s statement only confirmed that he has “been defining the Duterte regime’s true anti-peace policy based on his one-track militarist mind-set.”

“To Lorenzana and his ilk of fascists, including Duterte himself, the only solution to the civil war in the country is the military solution. This is the old 1930s dogma promoted by the US military, who sees profit in every war it instigates and foments,” it said.

The CPP also tagged Lorenzana as a “war promoter and consummate militarist.”

“He wants no nonmilitary end to the civil war in the Philippines. He fears losing significance if the present civil war in the country is settled politically through peace negotiations. To him, the only solution is to recruit more and more soldiers to the AFP [Armed Forces of the Philippines] in order to lay siege on thousands of barrios nationwide and sow terror among the people. To the broad masses of workers and peasants, Duterte, Lorenzana and the AFP are the real terrorists,” the CPP said.

The list

It may be recalled that a petition has been filed by the DOJ before the Regional Trial Court of Manila City last March seeking to declare communist leaders and their armed members as terrorists.

The justice department provided the court with a list of more than 600 personalities, which include CPP founding chairman Jose Ma. Sison, former Bayan Muna Rep. Satur Ocampo and United Nations special rapporteur on the rights of indigenous peoples Victoria

Tauli-Corpuz.

Also on the list are CPP leaders Benito and Wilma Tiamzon; NDFP consultant Rafael Baylosis, former peace panel chief Luis Jalandoni, human-rights lawyer and former Baguio City Councilor Jose Molintas and Cordillerans Joanna Carino, Windel Farag-ey Bolinget, Sherwin De Vera, Beverly Sakongan Longid and Jeannette Ribaya Cawiding.

The petition was filed following the termination of the peace talks between the government and the CPP in November last year.

The DOJ, through Senior State Prosecutor Peter Ong, sought the terrorist tag on the said individuals based on the provisions of Republic Act 9372 (The Human Security Act

of 2007).

Communist agenda

In the petition, the DOJ accused those in the list of planning to impose a totalitarian regime in the country.

“The CPP and NPA are merely buying time by deceiving the Philippine government in entering into peace talks, while their main purpose is to mobilize all their forces in preparation for the people’s war aimed at overthrowing the duly constituted authority, seizing control of the Philippine government and imposing a totalitarian regime,” the DOJ said.

The DOJ is also asking the court to recall the bail earlier granted to communist leaders with pending criminal cases before various courts, which allowed them to participate in the peace talks.