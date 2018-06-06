With 16 of 17 ports exceeding target, BOC May collections reach P52.6 billion

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC) has reported total revenue collections for May of P52.601 billion, as 16 out of the 17 ports under the bureau were able to hit and exceed their collection targets for the month.

Preliminary data from the BOC’s Financial Service department show that the bureau posted a 3.9- percent increase of P1.973 billion for the month of May, when the target was P50.628 billion.

This also represented growth of 32 percent, or P12.763 billion, compared to last year’s collection of P39.838 billion for the same month.

The BOC’s revenue surplus was attributed to the enhanced revenue collection performance of the bureau’s 16 district ports: the Port of Batangas, which collected P14.454 billion; Port of Manila, P8.083 billion; Port of Limay, P3.462 billion in revenues; the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), P3.155 billion; the Port of Cebu, P2.395 billion; the Port of Davao, P1.936 billion; Port of Cagayan de Oro, P1.866 billion; Port of Subic, P1.853 billion; Port of Iloilo, P323 million; Port of San Fernando, P298 million; Port of Clark, P173 million; Port of Zamboanga, P58 million; the Port of Tacloban, P47 million; Port of Legazpi, P25 million; the Port of Aparri, P16 million; and the Port of Surigao, P2.2 million.

Meanwhile, the Manila International Container Port was unable to hit its revenue target of P15.611 billion, collecting only P14.199 billion for the month.

Customs chief Isidro S. Lapeña pointed out that the improved revenue collection performance of the BOC is attributed to the increase in the volume of imports by 3.3 percent in May, among others.

“The value of imports also grew by 17.8 percent. I will say this is because of the continuing application of correct valuation and tariff classification of goods,” Lapeña said.

The BOC-Financial Service department also reported that the increase in foreign exchange rates, oil prices, as well as the growth in the importation of motor vehicles, crude oil, food items, iron, and steel, contributed to the increase in May revenue collections of the bureau.

From January to May 2018, the BOC collected more than P230.18 billion, showing a growth of 31.6 percent compared to the same period in 2017, of P174.864 billion.

Earlier, Lapeña also pointed out that the steadily improving performance of the BOC in terms of revenue collections may also be attributed to the implementation of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law in January this year, apart from administrative measures put in place to help reform the bureau.