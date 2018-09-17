Will EO lifting nontariff barriers bust inflation? Analysts split

AS the government moves to arrest inflation, which surged to a nine-year high in August, analysts are split on their views on the possible executive order to be issued by the President.

The draft executive order submitted last week by the Economic Development Cluster (EDC) to the President dealt with removal of the administrative constraints and nontariff barriers on food items, such as fish, rice, sugar, meat and vegetables, which were considered as major contributors to inflation in the past two months.

The executive order (EO) is expected to address supply issues driving inflation and quicken implementation of immediate and short-term measures proposed by EDC.

Without the nontariff and administrative barriers, the entry of imported items in the country is expected to speed up.

Economist Calixto V. Chikiamco said the government is on the right track with its recent move to curb inflation.

“It’s the right move because more supply from abroad can help meet demand at home, tempering inflation. Inflation should moderate in the coming months,” Chikiamco told the BusinessMirror.

However, he pointed out that the government should focus more on the growing current account deficit, which has hit $3 billion in the first semester, breaching the Central Bank’s annual target in six months.

“Growing current account deficit portends sharp falls in peso vis-à-vis US dollar and vulnerability to speculative attacks on the peso,” he added.

The local currency also weakened to a 12-year low at 54 to $1 last week.

The trade deficit for the first seven months of the year was also the highest recorded in history for all the seven-month trade deficits, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

The country’s trade deficit from January to July jumped to a record $22.49 billion. A trade deficit happens when the total value of country’s imports exceeds its exports.

De La Salle University Economics Professor Maria Ella C. Oplas backed the government’s plan, saying that removal of free-trade barriers is “consistent to our move towards free trade.” However, she said the government and local industry should make sure that the local industry is up to it and is willing to undergo innovation.

“Free trade will always be good because it spurs competition which will force local industries to wake up, straighten up and compete,” she told the BusinessMirror. “The job of our government is no longer limited to protecting our local industries but making sure that there is healthy competition, that is why we have the Philippine Competition Commission.”

Price ceilings

But for Jose Enrique A. Africa, executive director of IBON Foundation, imposing price ceilings is a more appropriate move for the government if its wants to curb inflation, since it would not just bring immediate relief to consumers but also preempt profit-seeking of cartels and exploitative businesses.

“Imposing a well-studied price ceiling sends a strong signal that the government believes that accelerating inflation is a problem and that it is willing to take decisive measures to arrest this,” Africa told the BusinessMirror in a message.

But, he said, the Duterte administration is not keen on doing this. “The Duterte administration does not want to set price ceilings likely because, somewhat callously, it does not really think that the inflation situation is all that bad. The economic team is also ideologically averse to market interventions despite this being necessary not just in crisis

situations but also for long-term agricultural and industrial development,” he said.

Asked to comment on imposing price ceilings, a move that is also supported by some senators, particularly on rice, Chikiamco said: “Price ceilings will drive away supply, worsening inflation.”

Despite the government’s apparent non-imposition of price ceilings, Africa is not ruling out the possibility that the current proposed measures may or may not temporarily moderate inflation.

Long-term consequences will be food insufficiency, worsening dependence on imported food,and greater rural poverty, Africa said.

He also warned that the draft EO—based on news reports—gives the impression of the permanent removal of administrative constraints and nontariff barriers. “The draft food EO is consistent with these decades of agricultural liberalization if it will remove remaining protections in the form of administrative constraints and nontariff barriers. The steady flow of imports will displace domestic agriculture kept uncompetitive by long-standing poor government support—for instance, chronically being given less than 4-5 percent of the national budget,” he said.

Importation should only be a short-term emergency measure if it is established that domestic supply in specific commodities is not enough, Africa said.

He also reiterated the call to suspend the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law, which was blamed by some sectors for the increase in prices of goods.

“The administration has to be more forthright about the causes of inflation, especially those that are within its immediate control. The TRAIN law should be suspended at the very least to remove the inflationary effect of the first tranche of higher consumption taxes in January 2018 and avert further inflationary surges upon the next tranches in January 2019 and January 2020,” he said.

He also urged the administration to provide substantial support for domestic agriculture and real efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of government interventions, noting that, over the last four decades, the “market-based approach” of the government has been to liberalize agriculture but without the requisite government support to lower costs and improve supply.

He also stressed that vital govern-ment mechanisms like the National Food Authority “have not just been diminished but allowed to fall into corruption

and inefficiency.”

“The long-term solution, is of course, to not just give lip service to agricultural development for the administration to put its money where its mouth is,” he said.

“Neighboring countries, including our most important sources of rice, Thailand and Vietnam, have long been doing this rather than be fixated on outdated, impractical and ineffective liberalization policies.”

The country’s year-to-date inflation is already at 4.8 percent, with August inflation at 6.4 percent, which went beyond government expectations. Development Budget Coordination Committee Chairman and Budget Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno earlier said the Committee may also meet this month to revise its inflation forecast and GDP target for the year to reflect recent developments, including the country’s first-half growth rate at an average of 6.3 percent.