WHO denies giving DOH advice to use Dengvaxia

The World Health Organization (WHO) has clarified that it did recommend the inclusion of the controversial Dengvaxia vaccine in the immunization program of countries for dengue.

The French maker of the vaccine, Sanofi Pasteur, meanwhile, said in a statement it is looking forward to a “constructive and transparent” dialogue with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Sanofi issued the statement after the FDA ordered the suspension of the sale, distribution and marketing of Dengvaxia, following the firm’s admission that “severe cases” could occur in individuals who have not had the virus but were administered the dengue vaccine.

The WHO said in its statement released on Tuesday that its position paper released in July 2016 was “based on recommendations of the strategic group of experts on immunization, which met and published preliminary advice in mid-April 2016”.

“The WHO position paper did not include a recommendation to countries to introduce the dengue vaccine into their national immunization programs,” the statement added.

It also stressed that the Department of Health’s (DOH) decision to roll out the vaccine had been made before its advice became available.

Earlier, former Health Secretary Janette Garin said in a television interview that the dengue-vaccination program under the Aquino administration was conducted in accordance with WHO guidelines.

“[Implementation] was based on the recommendations of experts and was in line with the WHO, based on assessing benefits versus risks,” she said.

The WHO, instead of making a recommendation, outlined a “series of considerations national governments should take into account in deciding whether to introduce the vaccine, based on a review of available data at the time, along with possible risks.”

The outline included:

Use of the vaccine should only be considered in areas where a high proportion (preferably at least 70 percent) of the community had already been exposed to the virus;

The vaccine should only be provided to people 9 years of age and above; and people being vaccinated should receive three doses.

“The WHO acknowledged in mid-April 2016 that these conditions appeared to be met in the three regions of the Philippines in which the dengue-vaccination effort was already ongoing at that time—noting that the decision to roll out the vaccine had been taken by the DOH before the WHO’s advice became available,” the statement read.

Nevertheless, the WHO said it is supporting the DOH’s decision to suspend the vaccination program.

The FDA, in an advisory, also ordered the withdrawal of Dengvaxia from the market.

“We will continue to seek the dialogue with the FDA,” Sanofi said, noting that it “will work with [the FDA] to review the implementation of their direction.”

The company also reiterated its suggestion that labels on their products be updated “to include the new data findings and instructions to ensure that physicians can make appropriate vaccination decisions with their parents”.

Still, Sanofi stressed that Dengvaxia “does not contain any viruses that can make people ill with dengue or severe dengue.”