Whiskey-spiced weekends with Jameson             

Bored with the run-of-the-mill weekends you seem to play on repeat? Let us liven them up with a dash of Jameson and some fun ideas to change things up.

If you’re one of the lads and ladies looking to broaden their options for enjoyment, read on!

Making connections: a BBQ meet and greet

Looking to meet new people but don’t like the pressure and predictability of the party scene? There are few better ways to get a bunch of strangers together than a good old-fashioned barbecue.

Up the ante and require that every friend that you invite to bring someone new (and preferably single) along with a potluck dish. Your job, then, as host, is simply to provide the venue, the food, and the booze. Pour some Jameson Irish Whiskey over ice and top up with ginger ale. Stir to mix. Take a large wedge of lime, squeeze and drop it into the glass. Now sit back and watch the sparks fly!

Stack them up for Board Game Night

Not really feeling the outdoor vibe? Set up for a comfy night indoors by inviting your geeky friends for a rousing game of anything from mahjong to Dungeons and Dragons!

To make things even more interesting, serve themed cocktails to go with your game. Say, if you’re playing Monopoly, serve Manhattans made with Jameson Whiskey for that chic uptown vibe.

Movie marathon and chill

Invite people over to watch the latest season of your favorite series or movie trilogy and you’ll realize that there’s a special kind of bonding that can only happen over hours of cinematic ploys and several servings of pizza. End the night with a few Jameson and beer combos.

Get creative: host a cocktails contest

Love to get all lush but are getting bored with your regular tipple? Tap your friends’ creative sides and host a make-your-own cocktail party, complete with a small prize for the creator of the most delicious mix!

Provide the basics: a couple of bottles of your base, such as Jameson Whiskey; a good supply of basic ingredients such as mint leaves, lemons, sparkling water, and soda; and a heaping amount of bar chow.

Jameson is a good base for cocktails for its smoothness and versatility.

Rough it in style: explore Glamping

Sleeping under the stars is great, but let’s face it: not everyone enjoys sand in their sleeping bag. But there’s a new trend that’s worth checking out, dubbed “glamping”: basically camping, but in style. You get to sleep outdoors under the night sky, but you also get the benefit of creature comforts like running water and a working bathroom.

Spice up cool nights with a nice hot toddy by steeping a tea bag or some ginger in hot water and pour the brew into mugs. Add some Jameson whiskey, honey, and lemon to taste. Stir with a cinnamon stick, and share stories around the campfire with your buds!