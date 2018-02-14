Whether wagi or sawi, Google reveals Filipinos are actively searching for love

Google Philippines reveals that Valentine’s Day is the third most searched and watched event in the Philippines, next only to Christmas and Halloween. In fact, in a year’s span, millions of Filipinos have consulted the internet on matters of the heart, leading up to Valentine’s Day.

Filipinos are keeping the romance alive by looking for ways to make the occasion extra special. Using Search and YouTube, they are browsing their options to make their love known.

“There is an air of romance online. Valentine’s Day has a way of activating people’s hearts and giving them that nudge to make their next move,” said Google Philippines Industry Head Gara Santos-Ontiveros.

“During these times, both Google and YouTube function like friends with whom people can confide to and direct all their love questions and worries,” adds Santos-Ontiveros. From these queries, Google gets a pulse of what Filipinos are feeling on hearts day.

It’s all about sharing love to everyone.

Searches on YouTube show that videos with do-it-yourself (DIY) expressions of love are hitting it off with Pinoys with more people looking to get personal and creative with their surprises. On the other hand, Google Search Trends indicate that Filipinos are keeping to the classic expressions of love with quotes, greetings and celebration ideas topping the search on Valentine’s. They are also willing to share the occasion beyond their partners with sweet greetings for classmates and teachers figuring in the top searches for the season.

Some of the most popular queries include:

“What to do on Valentine’s Day”

“Where to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Manila”

“Things to do on Valentine’s Day”

“How to write a Valentine’s Card”

“Funny Valentines Day Messages for Him”

“DIY gifts that say I love you”

“Valentine’s letter to a girlfriend”

Many are saying farewell to being “Sawi”.

Valentine’s Day is definitely not just for those who have coupled up. This is according to Pinoys who are single or heartbroken and are actively searching for ways to spend the occasion.

Taking care of their hearts seems to be a priority for online users this time of the year. Searches related to these experiences grew by 465% from the year before.

Some of their search phrases include:

“How to move on”

“How to heal a broken heart”

“How to move on from your ex”

“How to move on from a breakup”

“How to let go of someone you love”

“How to get your ex back”

“How to move on with your crush”

“Hugot para sa Valentines”

Others are just looking for some friendly advice.

The season of romance makes many hearts flutter and sometimes unintentionally so. Surrounded by love, Filipinos online are confronting their feelings and preparing for their next move.

Falling in love with a best friend appears to be a common conundrum. The topic rose by 254% on YouTube and Google Search among Pinoys, compared to the previous year. Based on the searches, people are planning to share their affection with a timeless gesture—by writing a love letter.

Key phrases for this trend include:

“I fell in love with my best friend”

“I’m in love with my best friend”

“Letter to my best friend that will make her cry”

“Sweet letter my best friend”

“Best friend love story”

“Story of best friends falling in love”

Love keeps blooming for Pinoys.

Another emerging theme for for Pinoy Valentine’s Search trends is the LGBTQ love. More are typing in keywords for gay dating sites and apps. It is truly that time of the year when people online take initiative to find that special someone.

Looking for what to do this Valentine’s? Follow the trends on Google and YouTube and make this time of the year most memorable. Sing-along to love songs trending on YouTube. Prepare your makeup for your big date with a little help from YouTube beauty vloggers. Spend some quality “me” time with the finest selection of romance movies or Korean dramas. Start searching on Google for that perfect way to celebrate and declare your love.