When does grief come?

It has been six months since my mother has passed on. On the last day of January, I noticed, on my way out, that the cluster of orchids—different varieties bundled up in a small forest of dry woods and leaves—had two blooms. One was purple with a persistence of pink hidden beneath the petals; the other was light brown and yellow.

She must be happy where she is, I assured myself.

Each morning, I would check on the orchids. It is true what they say, orchids, for all their delicate appearance, can survive tough weather. Lately, the nights and days had been cold and, out there at the porch, the two clusters braved the chill and the solitude, or so I imagined.

On the first day of February the sun came out and dappled the plants. The two blooms were in their peaks: The purple had turned violet and with the orange and yellow, burnt red had taken over.

I will bring the flowers to my mother’s grave. The thought, oddly, made me sad. Alone in the house, I was nearly crying. This is good, I told myself. I had not grieved yet for my mother. Things were fast. Death is always fast. It comes and takes away life, that sole agent which makes the thinking of passing possible.

Grieving, in my book, requires strong tears. It demands, and this need not be for the public to see, that one cries so much the eyes, the chest—the heart if you please—are hit by the deepest of pains, the kind that slashes across a space you never thought is there between your head and your guts.

I should have this grieving.

The day of grieving arrived, or so I thought. It was morning, the second day of February. The sun was out but pale. I found myself in the memorial park with the purple orchids in my hand. I was certain where they were. Soon I was standing in front of the markers. The wind was strong. My eyes were dry. My heart was empty. I was waiting for something to overcome me but I just kept looking around, taking in the sight of the greenest of grasses. The ground below me was so still I could sense tiny grasses creeping up. The birds were there, the insects, I am sure, were making their own histories with the rotting twigs. The day was ordinary. The day, in fact, passed on.

That evening at the porch, Leona, the youngest of the family, she who had declared herself a princess, looked at us and asked, where were the flowers? She was talking of the purple ones. I took them to your Lola Lily. She looked at us. I cut them and took them to your Lola Lily. Do not do that, Leona said, the flowers will cry.

I know now what grieving is all about. It is grieving when you, with determination, cut a flower so gently, so you could offer it to departed mother. It is not waiting for a windy day and on some precipice of emotions, you wait for sorrows to clutch you and raise you up to the heavens till the votive candles in your mind melt. Grieving is that gentility in your manners as you hold the flower so carefully as if they will die with the cold. Grieving is when you comb your hair in the morning and you remember a gentle mother. It is when you sip a coffee and a father’s propensity to memorize old poems crosses your mind. Grieving is even when you are about to drink beer and you think of a brother with his wild genius and the blues you shared with him.

Grieving is remembering each day, for a second or a minute, all of them. Grieving is when you do not have to assure yourself you will forget. There is no need to cry, no need to be in pain, but just to remember. Remembering, remembering, just remembering.

