When business is leisure: Business Highlights of Travel 2017

Part One

WHEN you are in business, the idea of traveling for leisure is almost unheard of. We spoke to some of these trailblazers in business and lifestyle as to how they’ve managed to combine business with leisure.

What is fulfillment anyway with the alignment of your business and life goals?

Justo Antonio Ortiz, Financial Inclusion and Technology advocate, chairman and CEO, Unionbank

“Definitely my most memorable trip was the one week at the FinTech Festival in Singapore. I met many people who were leading the change to use technology for human progress by empowering the many. I also got exposed to the limitless capacity of human imagination that gave me so much hope and wonder about the future. Finally, I caught a glimpse of how even social, political, commercial organization could transform and, thereby, impact human interaction and behavior giving rise to the possibility of a viable collaborative commons with a larger footprint, maybe even beyond national boundaries.”

John Aguilar, president of Streetpark Productions, producer of Philippine Realty TV and The Final Pitch

“Every few years, my wife and partner Monica and I get to produce stories on real estate and construction exhibits abroad for our TV show Philippine Realty TV on ANC. No producers, cameramen and audiomen. Just the two of us producing stories on our “workation.” This year it was the 13th International Property Show in Dubai. After interviewing and learning from some of the biggest real-estate players in the world, we headed to the majestic sand dunes of Dubai on 4X4’s for a little R&R. We are lucky because our business allows us to work, play, and love. Here’s to the most beautiful camerawoman/audiowoman in the universe.”

James Michael Lafferty, CEO British American Tobacco Philippines, coach of Filipino athletes and Women’s Rights Advocate

“The trip in 2017 that stands out most was a recent trip to Cape Town, South Africa. It was a learning trip to see how business is conducted in this very challenging market, how business issues are addressed, and to interface with other global leaders. It’s absolutely crucial as a leader I remain a student, as well as a teacher; and, I keep an external focus and learn what people are doing around the world. Too often as we rise within an organization we say too frequently ‘I know that’ and we don’t get out but sit in the office or the never-ending meetings. Reality is never found behind a desk or on a laptop…it’s out where the consumer is spending their time. Even CEOs have to continually learn and see new things.”

Diane Bangit—Buddahim, P&G Global IT Development and operations manager

IN July after Albet’s business trip in New York City to visit the IPG Mediabrands Headquarters, we decided to drive from New York to Boston to Cape Ann to Newport Rhode Island for a week. We were literally going with the flow (very far from the usual super organized us), changing plans every now and then and doing almost on-the-spot bookings depending on where we will be at night.

“Movie was the theme of our New York days, we ate at restaurants featured in movies like Serendipity 3, The Odeon & Boathouse. Boston, on the other hand, was Albet’s must-visit place as he wanted to feel and breathe the air at Harvard [his dream school]. Cape Ann was a sweet surprise for us with such picturesque and breathtaking coastline. Definitely not the least in this trip was our visit to Newport, which gave us a glimpse of the life of the rich and famous owners of extravagant mansions.”

Ron Pena, globally awarded, Philippine’s First Royal Phibrows artist

“My most memorable trip this year was going to Belgrade, Serbia for PhiBrows Masterclass 2017—one of the biggest, if not the biggest convention for Beauty, Permanent Makeup and Microblading in the world.”

Many new skills and techniques in the art of natural beauty were presented there. I realize in the beauty industry, looking youthful is tied directly to looking and feeling healthy. A sound outlook in life and keeping one’s health, no matter what age bracket you are in, one can look her or his best.

These new technologies, which we will soon introduce in the Philippines are mere support for you to jump-start your journey to feeling-being healthy and youthful. Exciting times are ahead.”

Paco Magsaysay, founder of Carmen’s Best Ice Cream, Agricultural Dairy Farm advocate.

“My most memorable trip this year was in New Zealand, when I attended the country’s premier dairy event, dubbed South Island Dairy Event 2017, which was held in Canterbury. It was a one-week conference organized by farmers and open to farmer-entrepreneurs who would like to keep abreast with global dairy trends and grow their business. I was the only foreign delegate among all the hundreds who attended, and I learned a lot from the workshops and from my fellow delegates during my stay there. I figure if I were to learn about dairy farming, I might as well get it from New Zealand, whose dairy industry is basically part of their heritage. Their experience over the years, the evolving farming technologies, and how they address the challenges affecting the dairy sector both on the local level and on a global scale have given me the proper perspective and direction on how best to run our dairy farm business. Learning from industry experts and sharing best practices among the SIDE delegates have added to my growth as a person and as an entrepreneur. so I would consider it a really memorable and enriching trip.”