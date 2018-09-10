What is the real inflation situation?

We are, just like everyone else, concerned about the rate of price increases. We are more concerned that we have entered a trend commonly known as an “inflationary spiral”. We know that when the words “food” or “rice” are mentioned, Filipinos are interested.

However, when rice and “the poor people” are used in the same sentence, it may be a politician looking to be quoted on the newspaper front page. The political quote that caught our attention was, “Food prices jumped by 8.5 percent in August.” We are in the business of not joining the emotional feeding frenzy on any topic—especially when it comes to business or the economy—without trying to fully understand the situation.

The inflation rate is based on the prices of a “basket” of goods, including basic commodities, essential purchases and nonessential buying. Then a calculation is made on the amounts of particular items that the “average” Filipino buys. That average is further divided by economic group based on the latest “Family Income and Expenditure Survey” made every three years. For example, “food and nonalcoholic beverages” makes up about 40 percent of household spending, which is higher for the lower groups and less for the wealthier.

However, finding the exact items included in the price basket and how much a household spends on various items is like trying to discover Colonel Sanders’s secret recipe for chicken.

We looked back at the Philippine Statistics Authority’s “Metro Manila Price Bulletin” for September 1, 2017, and again for September 5, 2018. The prevailing price for dressed whole chicken is actually 13.7 percent higher. The price of “well-milled rice” is P2 a kilo lower and medium sized tilapia is unchanged, according to the PSA market survey.

Red onions are the same. Latundan bananas are basically the same. Native tomatoes are 25 percent higher. A kilo of galunggong was surveyed to be the same price as one year ago.

We can argue all day about the accuracy of these numbers. But if this data is flawed, then how can any politician stand up and say with confidence—that “Food prices jumped by 8.5 percent in August”? Further, we know as a fact that the increase in the tax of nonalcoholic beverages—meaning soft drinks with sugar—have increased significantly and in the case of the powdered variety by 100 percent in the last 12 months. How much has that contributed to the inflation rate?

This administration has no one to blame for the rice supply problem except itself. But here again, we failed to find data on how much of any income group’s expenditure is for their daily rice. Simply saying that for the poor “60 percent of their household budget goes to food” does not give an accurate picture of the situation.

Why hasn’t any politician mention that “alcoholic beverages and tobacco” prices are 21.6 percent higher than last year and how much this price increase has affected the poor? How much do these items contribute to the overall inflation rate? Maybe those numbers would not warrant front page headlines.

If we are to find solutions to inflation, we need to accurately know the scope and impact of the problem. Fake news showing pictures of Chili peppers selling at P3,000 per kilo is not the answer. Twisting the data to serve a political agenda is not going to help. Not revealing the methodology and data behind the official numbers is simply not right. We deserve better.