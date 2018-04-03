Wenceslao group aims to bag government construction projects

CONSTRUCTION firm DM Wenceslao and Associates Inc. on Tuesday said it is looking at bagging government infrastructure projects on top of those projects within the 107-hectare Aseana City in Paranaque City.

“We are in a position to take advantage of the government’s massive infrastructure program, especially in our core areas of horizontal infrastructure and construction, foundation works and marine construction,” the company CEO Delfin Angelo Wenceslao said.

The company has completed over 100 construction and infrastructure projects throughout the country, including the reclaimed land that host Aseana City and the Entertainment City, where the four integrated resort and casino are located.

Wenceslao did not disclose the projects he is looking at, but said the company has several construction projects now in Aseana City, including the mall being put up by Ayala Land next to Solaire Resorts and Casino and City of Dreams Manila.

When the company sells or leases land in Aseana, it negotiates to have the first right to build for the buyer or the lessee, or the right to match the lowest bid of contractors, he said.

“We also have our own projects in Aseana, which will be a central business district in the coming years within the huge development encompassing Entertainment City, Mall of Asia, the Philippine Senate and various other developments,” he said.

The company helped the government reclaim a 2.04 million-square-meter property in the Manila Bay area that sits beside the Mall of Asia Complex and the Cultural Center of the Philippines, also reclaimed properties. The company currently owns 568,000-square-meter lots for its flagship project at Aseana City.

Out of this portion, about 292,000 sq m are unallocated and available for development.

The company also has 208,000 square meters of land bank located in various other locations in the Philippines.

“This distinguishes us from other property developers who have to rely on locating and acquiring suitable land for their developments at significantly higher costs, providing us a premium competitive advantage over our competitors,” Wenceslao said.

The company currently has three residential and six commercial developments underway in Aseana, all of which will be completed in five years.