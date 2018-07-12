‘Welcome to the Philippines, Province of China’, just a gimmick–Palace

Malacanang on Thursday said there’s no truth to what’s written in the tarpaulins saying “Welcome to the Philippines, Province of China” that were spotted hanging in different parts of Metro Manila.

Presidential Spokesman Harry L. Roque, Jr. said in a briefing that the Philippines continues to assert its sovereignty and sovereign rights.

“But we are decided to move on issues which are non-controversial because we know that the final resolution particularly on the issues of sovereignty on the disputed islands will take many, many, many years to resolve since this was not a subject of the arbitral ruling that we won two years ago,” Roque said, adding that the enemies of the government were behind it. “So to them: try again, you need a better gimmick than that.”

The tarpaulins, which were eventually taken down by authorities, were seen on the day the country marks its second anniversary of its victory in the case it filed before the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration against China over the West Philippine Sea dispute.

The landmark decision invalidated China’s massive claims to the disputed waters, noting that the Asian superpower has no legal basis to claim historic rights within the sea areas falling within the ‘nine-dash line.’

However, up to this day, China refuses to recognize the arbitral ruling.

The Duterte administration has also been criticized for taking a softer approach when it comes to dealing with China amid the maritime dispute.

But for acting Chief Justice Antonio Carpio, hanging these tarpaulins is a sign of protest.

“It’s definitely part of freedom of expression. And for me, it’s a sign of protest and marks a turn in the intensity of the protests,” Carpio said in a forum.

“In our experience, in previous administrations, it’s when the people begin to be like that — jovial and joking about the administration — that signals a loss of support and respect,” he said.

Roque slammed former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert Del Rosario for saying that the government continues to be a “willing victim” to China and an “abettor” to Beijing for allowing China to deprive the Filipinos of what is rightfully theirs and by continuing to shelve the tribunal outcome.

“Number one, that is his view. Number two, I don’t know what makes him an authority to give that view. Number three, I’m not sure what they mean by enforcing an arbitral decision, because an arbitral decision is binding on parties thereto,” he said. “It clearly underscores the fact that some individuals including the former Secretary of Foreign Affairs does not fully comprehend the nature of arbitration.”

He explained that what Del Rosario does not fully comprehend is that “he is calling for enforcement when arbitration is clearly binding on the parties thereto.”

“Whether or not China will acknowledge it, China is bound by it; because that’s the nature of arbitration,” he said.