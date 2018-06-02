Weekend Recipes

King Sue Chicken Tocino Asian Pasta

Ingredients

300g King Sue Chicken Tocino

250g spaghetti, cooked al dente

1 pc onion, minced

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp ginger, minced

6 pcs fresh shiitake mushrooms, sliced

4 stalks spring onions, chopped

1/2 cup roasted peanuts

3 tbsp oil

4 tbsp oyster sauce

2 tbsp chili bean paste

2 tbsp char siu sauce

2 tbsp peanut butter

2 tbsp soy sauce

3 tbsp mirin

1/2 cup water

Procedure

1. In a nonstick pan, fry King Sue Chicken Tocino pieces in oil. Use medium-low heat to gently cook the chicken pieces. Set aside.

2. In the same pan, sauté onion, garlic and ginger for a minute. Next add shiitake mushroom pieces and continue to stir-fry for another minute.

3. Add water, oyster sauce, chili bean paste, char siu sauce, peanut butter, soy sauce and mirin.

4. Let the entire mixture simmer for 1 minute, then add peanuts and chicken pieces back.

5. Add cooked spaghetti into the pan, toss until sauce coats the pasta and sprinkle with spring onions.

6. Serve hot.

Chicken Cacciatore

Ingredients

Fried Chicken Fillet

1kg chicken thigh fillet

oil for frying

Breading:

100g all-purpose flour

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

1/2 tsp garlic powder

2 pcs eggs, beaten

Final Coating: 200g breadcrumbs

Herbed Tomato Sauce

10g chopped garlic

50g chopped onions

1kg tomato sauce

1 tbsp dried basil

1 tbsp dried oregano

to taste salt and pepper

oil for sautéing

mozzarella cheese for garnish

Procedure

1. Prepare the breading by combining the flour, salt, pepper and garlic powder in a container. Dredge the chicken thigh fillet in the breading, tap gently to remove excess breading. Dip chicken pieces in the beaten eggs then coat with breadcrumbs. Heat oil in pan, then fry the chicken to golden brown for about 3 minutes per side.

2. To make the tomato sauce, heat oil in pan, then sauté onion and garlic until aromatic. Add the tomato sauce, basil and oregano and bring to a simmer. Season with salt and pepper. The herbed tomato sauce can be prepared and portioned ahead of time and is versatile to be used in different dishes. You can keep this good for a week, one portion each day for each recipe. Keep the sauce refrigerated.

3. To assemble the Chicken Cacciatore, place the fried chicken fillet in a baking pan, top with 3 tablespoons (or more) of the herbed tomato sauce. To make it extra special, top with mozzarella cheese and bake in the oven for 15 minutes or until the cheese melts. Serve with rice or pasta.

Spaghetti Bolognese

Ingredients

100g ground beef

20g finely chopped celery

20g finely chopped carrots

20g finely chopped onion

100g herbed tomato sauce

oil for sautéing

300g spaghetti, cooked

Procedure

1. Heat oil in pan. Sauté carrots, celery and onion until aromatic. Add the ground beef and sauté until golden brown. Add the herbed tomato sauce and bring it to a boil. Season with salt and pepper as needed. Turn off the heat and cool down, then store in freezer. This will keep for a week. Reheat before use, adjust with water or stock if it becomes too thick upon reheating. To assemble, top the pasta with sauce. Serve on the side of your meat.