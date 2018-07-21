Weekend Recipes

Oatmeal Buttermilk Loaf
By CHEF JOJO CUESTA-JAVIER
This easy-to-make loaf is a healthy treat for breakfast or snack times or, indeed, at any time of the day.
Ingredients:
100 g rolled oats
1 cup buttermilk
115 g butter (softened)
100 g brown sugar
1 pc egg
125 g all purpose flour
1 tsp baking powder
1/4 tsp baking soda
1/4 tsp salt
50 g raisins
PROCEDURE:
- Preheat oven at 350˚F.
- In a bowl, combine oats and buttermilk and leave to soak for an hour.
- Grease two pans of 7×3 loaf pan and dust with flour.
- Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, then add the egg.
- In another bowl, sift together all the dry ingredients: flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Stir into the creamed butter, alternating with the oats and buttermilk. Fold in raisins. Do not overmix.
- Fill the prepared pan about 3/4 full and bake until toothpick comes out clean (30 to 40 minutes). Transfer to cooling rack.
Adobong Puti
By CHEF DINO H. DATU
Ingredients:
1 kg pork belly, cubed
6 cloves garlic, chopped
1 cup coconut vinegar
salt to taste
1 tsp whole black peppercorns
3 pcs bay leaves
6 cloves unpeeled garlic
PROCEDURE:
- Marinate pork in vinegar, garlic, salt and pepper for an hour or two.
- Place the entire mixture in a pot and braise for an hour or more, until the pork is very tender. Let cool down.
- Once cool, spoon out as much of the oil that rose to the top as you can.
- Take pork pieces out and fry in a nonstick pan using some of the oil you removed. Add unpeeled garlic and the bay leaves you braised with.
- Once the pork has nicely browned all over, pour the braising liquid into the frying pan to deglaze some of the browned bits at the bottom. Let simmer for a minute or two and then serve.
Tipsy Ham Croquettes
Ingredients:
1 kg potatoes, washed, boiled and mashed
4 pc Purefoods Cooked Ham, cut into small squares
2 pc Magnolia Brown Eggs, beat 1 egg
1 cup breadcrumbs
2 tsp iodized fine salt
1 (185 g) pack Magnolia Quickmelt Cheese, grated
1 (330 ml) can San Miguel Beer Pale Pilsen
1 cup Magnolia Nutri Oil Palm Vegetable Oil
1 cup store-bought BBQ sauce
PROCEDURE:
- In a bowl, mix together boiled potatoes, ham, one egg and one-fourth cup breadcrumbs. Set aside.
- In a pan, simmer one-half of beer and grated cheese. Stir until melted and add to the potato mix. Then form into 1-inch balls. Dredge balls in beaten egg then in remaining breadcrumbs. Store in the chiller or freezer for 15 minutes.
- Heat hot oil in a saucepan then fry croquettes until golden brown, about 3 minutes each.
- Make sauce by simmering remaining beer until reduced by half. Add BBQ sauce and simmer for 1 more minute.