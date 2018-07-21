Weekend Recipes

Oatmeal Buttermilk Loaf

By CHEF JOJO CUESTA-JAVIER

This easy-to-make loaf is a healthy treat for breakfast or snack times or, indeed, at any time of the day.

Ingredients:

100 g rolled oats

1 cup buttermilk

115 g butter (softened)

100 g brown sugar

1 pc egg

125 g all purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp salt

50 g raisins

PROCEDURE:

Preheat oven at 350˚F. In a bowl, combine oats and buttermilk and leave to soak for an hour. Grease two pans of 7×3 loaf pan and dust with flour. Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, then add the egg. In another bowl, sift together all the dry ingredients: flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Stir into the creamed butter, alternating with the oats and buttermilk. Fold in raisins. Do not overmix. Fill the prepared pan about 3/4 full and bake until toothpick comes out clean (30 to 40 minutes). Transfer to cooling rack.

Adobong Puti

By CHEF DINO H. DATU

Ingredients:

1 kg pork belly, cubed

6 cloves garlic, chopped

1 cup coconut vinegar

salt to taste

1 tsp whole black peppercorns

3 pcs bay leaves

6 cloves unpeeled garlic

PROCEDURE:

Marinate pork in vinegar, garlic, salt and pepper for an hour or two. Place the entire mixture in a pot and braise for an hour or more, until the pork is very tender. Let cool down. Once cool, spoon out as much of the oil that rose to the top as you can. Take pork pieces out and fry in a nonstick pan using some of the oil you removed. Add unpeeled garlic and the bay leaves you braised with. Once the pork has nicely browned all over, pour the braising liquid into the frying pan to deglaze some of the browned bits at the bottom. Let simmer for a minute or two and then serve.

Tipsy Ham Croquettes

Ingredients:

1 kg potatoes, washed, boiled and mashed

4 pc Purefoods Cooked Ham, cut into small squares

2 pc Magnolia Brown Eggs, beat 1 egg

1 cup breadcrumbs

2 tsp iodized fine salt

1 (185 g) pack Magnolia Quickmelt Cheese, grated

1 (330 ml) can San Miguel Beer Pale Pilsen

1 cup Magnolia Nutri Oil Palm Vegetable Oil

1 cup store-bought BBQ sauce

PROCEDURE: