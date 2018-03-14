Weak peso lifted Nickel Asia’s income in 2017

DESPITE a drop in shipment volume, Nickel Asia Corp. (NAC) hiccupped to a higher income last year on the back of an anemic peso.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the miner reported its net income in 2017 rose 42.16 percent to P3.854 billion, while shipment volume dropped by 8.2 percent.

“With respect to mining operations, the company sold an aggregate 17.7 million wet metric tons [WMT] of nickel ore in 2017 as against 19.3 million WMT in the previous year,” Nickel Asia said.

According to the company, the drop in shipment volumes was mainly the result of a prolonged rainy season in the south of the Philippines where three of its mines are located. Nickel Asia also blamed the drop to “a change in the ore mix to higher value ore.”

Despite the drop in shipment volumes, the company said higher prices for its ore products coupled with the change in the ore mix, and a more favorable peso-to-US dollar exchange rate allowed the firm to increase its total revenue by 11.4 percent to P15.74 billion, from P14.12 billion.

“Despite the relaxation of Indonesia’s ore export ban in 2017, we saw nickel prices improving, mainly on the back of stronger demand and a second year of a global supply deficit,” Nickel Asia President and CEO Gerard H. Brimo was quoted in a statement as saying.

The miner said the realized peso-to-dollar exchange rate for its ore sales last year was at P50.42 compared to P47.38 in 2016. This brought earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization last year to rise 22.59 percent to P7 billion, compared to the P5.71 billion it posted in 2016.

The company’s 2017 net income is its highest in three years. The income mix, to note, includes the P198-million share of equity in net income from its investment in both the Taganito HPAL Nickel Corp. and Coral Bay Nickel Corp.

The firm said it was able to recover from a P413.7-million equity loss in 2016 due to higher nickel and cobalt prices last year.

Of the total volume of ore the miner shipped, 9 million WMT was saprolite ore and 8.7 million WMT was limonite ore, Nickel Asia said.

In terms of price, the company said it had an average of $4.67 per pound of payable nickel to the two HPAL plants, which was 6.38 percent higher than the $4.39 quotation recorded in 2016.

“With respect to export sales, the company achieved an average price of $24.42 per WMT compared to $20.77, realized in the prior year,” it said. “On a combined basis, the average price received for sales of both saprolite and limonite ore in 2017 was $16.17 per WMT, 11 percent higher than the prior year’s $14.51 per WMT.”

NAC’s pricing for its ore sales to the two HPAL plants are linked with the London Metal Exchange Nickel Prices, while exports are negotiated at USD per WMT.

Brimo said they expect a continued nickel-supply deficit in the global market this year resulting in a sustained higher prices for the metal.

“While ore supply from Indonesia will be the biggest challenge in 2018, we anticipate continuing strong demand for the metal, in part due to the growth taking place in the battery sector,” he said.

“We note, as well, decreasing inventory levels for refined nickel in various commodity markets, an indication of continuing supply deficit, which should provide strong support to prices,” he added.

Nickel Asia said its total operating cash costs last year grew 6 percent to P8.22 billion, from P7.72 billion recorded in 2016.

“On a per WMT of ore sold, total operating cash costs increased to P464 per WMT compared to P401 per WMT in 2016,” it said.