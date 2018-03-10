Weak peso, high inflation seen slowing PHL growth

The local currency has taken a beating in the previous month as it touched fresh 11-year lows and mostly traded on the P52-to-a-dollar level, which alarmed certain economic sectors.

Data from the PDS Group showed the peso last week traded in the P52 band to hit P52.1 to a dollar before calming down to P51.9 to the greenback at week’s end.

Earlier in the month, however, the peso reached its weakest in mid-February to P52.34 to a dollar, abruptly losing 34 centavos from the previous trade.

The local currency has not been this weak since the 1997 Asian financial crisis. The last time the peso has weakened this low was on July 19, 2006, when it hit P52.745 against the dollar.

What complicated the peso’s weakness was the spike in inflation last month. Following the Philippine Statistics Authority’s release of data, which showed that inflation rose to a three-year high of 4.5 percent, economists said consumers should brace for higher commodity prices.

The tandem of a weak currency and high inflation pushed business sentiment downward in certain sectors.

Trade sector confidence falls

Data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’s (BSP) latest business expectation survey showed firms in the trade sector had a significantly less favorable outlook for their business operations in the current quarter.

The wholesale and retail trade sector is the only one of four sectors monitored by the BSP, whose confidence index (CI) declined during the first quarter of the year. However, the decline in the sector was significant enough to pull down the overall CI of the country’s business sector for the period.

In particular, the CI–which is computed as the percentage of optimistic firms minus the percentage of pessimistic firms on the prospects of the local economy–of the wholesale and retail trade sector went down to 31 percent, from 50.1 percent, during the quarter.

Respondent exporter and importer firms told the BSP their increased pessimism is due largely to the rise in fuel costs, as well as the initial increase in prices due to the implementation of the tax-reform law.

Most importers also cited peso depreciation as one of their reasons for their less-buoyant outlook. A weak peso raises the costs of imported goods, as transactions in this sector are usually done in dollars.

Manufacturing growth weakens

Growth in the Philippine manufacturing sector, which was then the fastest-growing manufacturing sector in the region, lost further momentum in February, setting the sector on course for the weakest quarter in the survey history of Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data.

IHS Markit principal economist Bernard Aw said demand slumped during the month and employment numbers in the sector fell at the steepest pace in survey history due to building pressures for the sector.

“What’s particularly concerning was the tighter squeeze on profit margins, as inflationary pressures built rapidly to survey-record rates. There were reports of layoffs as part of efforts to reduce costs. Firms continued to blame higher excise-tax rates and increased commodity prices, especially in oil, plastics and paper, for the sharp cost increase,” Aw said.

“A weaker peso also worsened the impact of higher import costs,” he added.

Household spending to be muted

Also, despite the higher take-home pay of most Filipinos as an effect of the first tax-reform package, global bank ANZ economist Eugenia Victorino flagged risks of possible moderation in domestic consumption as the growth of consumer prices rise above what is expected in early 2018.

“While take-home pay is higher for taxpayers, non-taxpayers are facing higher prices,” Victorino said in ANZ’s report. “In the past, for every 1-percent increase in headline prices, there was a corresponding decrease in private consumption by 0.3 percent,” the economist added.

ING Bank economist Joey Cuyegkeng backed this forecast, saying that they also expect higher inflation to moderate household spending for the year. Cuyegkeng forecasts a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 6.7 percent this year.

This is below the government’s 7-percent to 8-percent growth target for 2018.

Private consumption has been, thus far, one of the more resilient and consistent growth drivers of the Philippine economy, and has driven the economy to a growth trend of above 6 percent in recent years.