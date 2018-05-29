Warriors win–and how

FINALLY, the stage is set: Golden State Warriors versus Cleveland Cavaliers for the 2017-2018 NBA crown.

This came about after Steph Curry and the Warriors defeated James Harden and the Houston Rockets yesterday in a 101-92 road game result that wasn’t hard to believe.

Three reasons for this rather arrogant assertion:

One, the Rockets sorely missed, yet again, Chris Paul, their high-scoring point guard, whose hamstring injury denied Houston his much-needed double-digit averages on points and assists. Add his latent talent to create game-changing moves that would normally produce improbable wins.

Two, the Rockets, sadly, couldn’t stand prosperity.

Did they not lead by 17 points in Game Six, only to lose the handle and see the lead razed in an instant, allowing a new leash of life on—of all teams—the defending champion Warriors? Give them an opening and they sting like a stunned, enraged cobra.

And, again, yesterday: Did the Rockets not also lead by 15 points in the second quarter, 48-33, only to drop their guard in the third canto where the Warriors unleashed a 33-point blitz as against Houston’s only 15 points?

And three, Golden State’s Terrible Trio of Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant were simply too much for Houston to contain. In fact, from the Warriors’ total of 101 points were the combined 80 points of Durant (34 points), Curry (27) and Thompson (19).

So deadly were Curry and Durant in scoring that each had fired double-digit points in one quarter apiece—Curry with 14 points in the third and Durant 11 in the fourth’s so-called payoff period.

Thompson, a bit cold in the early goings, caught fire in the fourth canto, sinking a stinging three to make it 83-73 for Golden State when Harden shoved Houston to within 73-80 with still 9:19 left.

It was Thompson again who jumped for 93-83 at the 4:09 mark in a quick follow-up to Durant’s basket after Eric Gordon’s back-to-back hits put Houston to within 83-89.

Yes, it was, in the end, a fitting win for Golden State, needing two victories in barely three days to advance to the Finals.

It was as if the Warriors, in staving elimination two in a row, were re-injecting into our heads once again that, as defending champions, they can always be relied upon to snatch even the most impossible mission from the so-called grimiest dungeons of disaster.

But if you come down to it, it was Houston itself that dug its own grave in the Game Seven decider: In one sorry stretch, it missed 27 straight threes—the most in NBA history.

Why it had to happen in a Game Seven to a team that lived by the three, only the gods of the game can provide the answer.

Alas, like God Almighty, the basketball gods also do not answer letters.

Anyway, life has got to move on. And, as I keep saying here—and pardon a bit of my braggadocio, please?—the Finals showdown between Cleveland and Golden State has been written in the stars.

The best-of-seven title playoffs will begin on Friday (ABS-CBN/PHL Time) at 9 a.m.

Gut feel tells me it’d be Cleveland. Haven’t I told you LeBron “King” James is my guy?

In how many games the king will accomplish it, I am still figuring that out. Catch you later.

THAT’S IT Kiefer Ravena deserves our compassion and forgiveness. He could be prone to mistakes, as virtually all young guns are. The good thing is he apologized for his indiscretion. Let’s pray he was sincere and would not stray again into taking banned substances. It’d be a waste, indeed, to see a promising basketball career, such as his, going down the drain. And, yes, every person deserves a second chance. Keep well, Kiefer. Be upright from here on.