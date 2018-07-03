War vs drugs, ‘aggressive’ police operations bring down Metro crime rate from January to June

THE crime rate in Metro Manila has declined during the first six months of the year compared with the same period last year, a drop attributed by the police to the war on illegal drugs and an “aggressive” anti-criminality campaign.

A statement released by the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) through its spokesman, Senior Inspector Myrna Diploma, said that the crime rate decreased by about 25 percent from January up to June this year, compared with the first six months of last year.

The statement said that the crime rate during the first two years of the Duterte administration, or from July 2016 up to June 2018, also dipped by about 49 percent compared with the first two years of the Aquino administration.

NCRPO Director chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar attributed the decrease to several factors, two of which were the intensified campaign against illegal drugs and the aggressive operations against criminals.

“The government’s war on drugs has been considerably very effective,” said Eleazar, noting that from July 2016 up to June this year, at least 233,896 drug users and pushers have surrendered in Metro Manila, while 48,886 were also arrested and jailed.

Another 1,590 were neutralized during the police operations.

“Evidently, the less number of drug addicts on the streets equates to lesser criminal activities and criminal incidents. The drug addicts, as expected, will always find ways to get money in order to satisfy their physical and psychological craving [for] illegal drugs,” Eleazar said.

“To some extent, they are forced to steal, rob shops and innocent people on the streets, barge into homes, in worst cases have to assault, hurt and even kill their victims to get money to buy illegal drugs,” he added.

The NCRPO chief said their nonstop operations against criminality resulted in the arrest and neutralization of more criminals, which served as a deterrent to the commission of additional or even other crimes.

Internally, the campaign against unfit members of the NCRPO has also contributed in the decline of crimes in the capital.

“The serious internal cleansing policy of the PNP [Philippine National Police] spearheaded by former PNP Chief, PDG [police director general] Ronaldo ‘Bato’ dela Rosa, and now aggressively pursued by our current PNP chief, PDG Oscar Albayalde, has been a driving force in eradicating scalawag cops,” Eleazar said.

The policy included the conduct of random inspections to police stations and police precincts to ensure that every policeman on duty is performing his job.

On Friday Eleazar launched hot lines for the NCRPO where civilians can report abuses, or any infraction, by policemen, which on its first day alone received 144 information and complaints.