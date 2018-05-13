Wandering Sestina

Here is my baggage, passport and boarding pass.

And yes, I’m fit to travel, sit in the plane’s

emergency exit row. Almost nothing is left

to chance: at each checkpoint, I am scanned, touched

by frisky hands. As always, waiting time is long,

from check-in to boarding, take off to landing.

Marooned, I’m prone to dreams of distant lands,

the mind traversing cliffs and oceans to pass

the time, slow like a drip of honey. How I long

for the gritty feel of sand against soles, not a plain

woven carpet, the concrete floor given a touch

of patchwork. But what else is there to do? Left

to my own devices, I scroll through those who’ve left

for good, the ones who called it quits with Motherland,

their feet stomping for that dramatic touch.

Are you leaving, they ask. I answer that I’m just passing

through, seesawing between here and there, the plane

an aerial fulcrum. What comes along

with moving all the time is it’s never long

enough to put down roots. I make do with where I left

off, checking messages unread, finding planes

of symmetry in the back and forth of words, stray landings

of emoticons in my inbox. Should I pass

or click reply? I’ve lost count of people I’ve lost touch

with, the threads of conversation that used to touch

beyond the surface, now static and forgotten long

after the promise to keep on reaching out. Passerby,

nomad, vagabond who keeps on drifting left

and right: all of these, my names, in every land

I set foot in. Arrivals stream from a plane

while I stand by for the boarding call, the plaintive

voice announcing it is time, it is time. The touch

down looms far ahead. Somewhere, in a land

where storms blow roofs away, mother sleeps. It has been long

since I last saw her. All her sons have left,

her garden turning wild and choked with weeds. Years pass.

And you, whose plane is about to fly, how long

have you waited to touch the face of someone you left?

Let the heart’s arrow land on target. Let the sting pass.

****

Rodrigo Dela Peña, Jr. is the author of Aria and Trumpet Flourish (Math Paper Press, Singapore), as well as the chapbooks Requiem and Hymnal (Vagabond Press, Australia). His poems have been published in Likhaan, Kritika Kultura, Banwa, and other journals and anthologies. He has received prizes from the Palanca Awards, Kokoy Guevara Poetry Competition, British Council, among others. He has been based in Singapore since 2011.