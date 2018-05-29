Wake-up call on doping

KIEFER RAVENA’S 18-month suspension by the International Basketball Federation (Fiba) has its positive consequence after all for Philippine sports: The ban serves as a wake-up call for Filipino athletes, coaches, officials and national federations.

And because of Ravena’s celebrity status as an athlete, issues on doping have now been magnified. And quick to the draw was Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Ricky Vargas.

Vargas said he immediately met with Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman William Ramirez last Monday to urge the government sports arm in initiating measures that will prevent another Ravena controversy.

Ravena’s urine samples taken during the Philippines-Japan game in the Fiba World Cup Qualifier on February 25 at the Mall of Asia Arena yielded positive of banned substances dimethybutylamine, methylhexan and higenamine.

“The PSC and the POC will conduct massive education campaign for all our national athletes,” Vargas said.

“We will energize the anti-doping program, starting with random testing, even outside of competition, so together with the PSC, we will be moving toward a stricter implementation of Wada [World Anti-Doping Agency] rules,” he added.

There are two Wada-accredited doctors in the country—Raul Canlas and Alejandro Pineda—but Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas Chairman Emeritus Manuel V. Pangilinan is eyeing the country’s first anti-doping facility.

“Aside from an education campaign, I think our group is thinking of the help of Japan, which is to build a venture anti-dope testing facility here that is Wada-accredited. The only accredited facility in Asia is in Tokyo,” Pangilinan said.

Several Filipino athletes have been mired in doping issues in the past. In the 1997 Jakarta Southeast Asian Games, all members of the Philippine weightlifting team all tested positive and were banned for life.

In another SEA Games, a Filipino taekwondo jin was stripped of her gold medal for testing positive of banned substances she ingested for drinking slimming tea that helped her make the weight.

In last year’s SEA Games in Malaysia, the Philippines lost one gold medal when an equestrienne tested positive of cocaine.

Raven’s suspension took effect on February 25 and will be lifted on August 24, 2019. His stint with the NLEX Road Warriors in the Philippine Basketball Association is also expected to be covered by the ban.