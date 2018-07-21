Viu, Globe coproduce reality show

FANS of Korean shows know Viu as a video service where they can stream their favorite dramas and variety shows.

Viu, which is operated by PCCW Media Group in Hong Kong, has recently teamed up with Globe Telecom to produce a reality talent search that can be watched as webisodes.

Hello K-Idol is a search for the Filipino artist who embodies what we admire in Korean idols. The search will be documented and produced by the team behind The Voice Philippines. The reality show will have Facebook as a channel partner and Ayala Malls as the venue partner.

Because Hello K-Idol will be aired on Viu, viewers have the choice to watch it anytime, anywhere.

“We’re used to watching reality shows on TV, where the viewer’s schedule is set by broadcast times. What Globe studios has done is give the viewer is the freedom to watch their shows and keep up with their favorite personalities anytime, anywhere,” said Globe Studios head Quark Henares.

Viu expects the 15 million Filipinos who love Korean entertainment to enjoy Hello K-Idol.

“We wanted to create something special by honing Filipino talent with the help of their real-life idols on an international platform,” said Viu Philippines country manager Arianne Kader-Cu.

The 10 finalists, or trainees, as they known in Korea, will get to interact and seek advice from Yook Sung-Jae (a member of BTOB) and Jung Joon-Young, a singer-actor-host who is a cast member of 2 Days & 1 Night. The 10 trainees are in the 18 to 27 age range.

“The fact that you don’t give up is the most important thing as you go through the journey,” said Jung, who will have a fan meeting in the Philippines in September.

“Do not be scared to learn from your mentors,” said Yook, who was also in the cast of the hit series Goblin.

The trainees’ mentors include singer Morisette, Korean singer JinHo Bae and choreographer Dasuri Choi.

Hello K-Idol is Viu’s first reality show of its kind set in the Philippines. It will show the trainees being, well, trained to sing, dance, act and style themselves, Korean music industry style.

It’s interesting to note that Korean pop stardom is not impossible for the winner of Hello K-Idol. Many Korean idols are not Korean.

TWICE’s Mina, Momo and Sana are from Taiwan; TWICE’s Lisa is Thai; Jackson Wang of Got7 is from Hong Kong and the Jung sisters—Jessica and Krystal—are from the United States.

The final winner of the competition will get a four-month scholarship to learn vocals and dance at a prestigious entertainment talent school in Korea.

The trainees’ journey will be featured in 10 webisodes over 10 weeks to be streamed exclusively over the Viu platform from July to September. There will also be additional episodes with behind the scenes footage and profiles of the contestants.

Kring Elenzano-Kim, a former reality show star and founder of the two biggest K-pop organizations in the Philippines, is hosting the show.

