‘Violators of environmental laws must show evidence of innocence’

AN official of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on Monday said companies issued with a notice of violation (NOV) will be given an opportunity to contest alleged violations of environmental laws.

In the case of Boracay, DENR Undersecretary Jonas R. Leones maintained that violations of various environmental laws, such as Republic Act (RA) 9275, or the Clean Water Act of 2004, will be called to a technical meeting by the DENR.

“During the technical meeting, they can present evidence to prove they committed no violation,” said Leones, the designated spokesma of Environment Secretary Roy A. Cimatu. Leones, also the Environment undersecretary for policy, planning, international affairs and foreign-assisted projects, maintained that the DENR’s list of violators is subject to continuing validation for updating. Only those found to have transgressed are issued a notice of violation, the lawyer added.

But Leones said an NOV is just the first step; anyone accused of any violation will be given an opportunity to prove they are compliant with the provisions of the law.

A massive violation of environmental laws was discovered when around 150 DENR personnel deployed to Boracay conducted a resort-to-resort inspection, according to Leones.

The list

BORACAY Island, the country’s top tourist destination, is now closed to the public for six months. The closure that started on April 26 was to allow Task Force Boracay and various stakeholders to fast-track its rehabilitation and allow its degraded environment to recuperate.

The BusinessMirror published a list of violators of the Clean Water Act for failing to connect to sewer lines and/or security necessary discharge permits. (See “Severe penalties, fines face 186 Boracay businesses not connected to sewer lines,” on the BusinessMirror on April 28, 2018)

The list includes 195 business establishments, nine of which have since instituted corrective measures by connecting to sewer lines.

Still, 185 are facing severe penalty and fine under Clean Water Act.

A total of 163 business establishments on the list were tagged as “not connected without discharge permit,” which is a double violation.

Connection to proper sewer lines is mandated under the law and discharge permits are issued by the DENR through its Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) upon the assessment of the wastewater to be discharged in a particular area and its potential impact to the environment.

Of the 186, 23 violators were tagged “not connected with expired discharge permit.” Five establishments are not connected but are known as having valid discharge permits.

Complaints

SEVERAL business owners on the island questioned the list of the DENR.

Some companies argued they should not have been issued a NOV because they have their own sewage-treatment plant (STP) or cannot connect because there are no available sewer lines in the area where they operate.

Others complained against the requirement imposing special permit for the use of generator sets.

Sought for reaction, Leones said that under the Clean Water Act, all establishments, once they have water discharge, are required to secure discharge permit. Also under the law, he said all establishments are required to connect to sewer lines.

“The discharge permit will determine the volume and water quality to be discharged. Under the law, all establishments are required to connect to sewer lines,” he said. “The argument that they cannot connect because there is no sewer line doesn’t exempt them from the Clean Water Act.”

If there is no sewer line, they are required by the Clean Water Act to ensure that whatever wastewater they will be discharged will be treated. Therefore, they need STPs, he explained.

For effluents, he said the standard is not to go beyond the 400 most probable number (MPN) per 100 liters.

“We are issuing the notice of violations and those with notice are given an opportunity to present evidence,” he said.

Permits

LEONES added that even if a company is connected to a sewer line, it still needs to secure discharge permit, which is the minimum requirement. Discharge of wastewater that exceeds the standard—400 MPN/100 liter—makes the company liable for discharging pollutants, whether into the soil or water bodies, explaining that in the end, these wastewater pollutes soil and may contaminate groundwater aquifers, or reach waterways and end up in water bodies.

As for the special permit for the operation of generator sets, Leones said the under the Clean Air Act, all establishments are required to secure a permit from the DENR-EMB.

He explained that while the permit may give a business establishment permit to use a generator set, it doesn’t exempt them from possible culpability if the generator set is emitting pollutants into the atmosphere.

Leones said the campaign in Boracay is also being applied by the DENR in other tourist destinations, including Panglao, Bohol, Coron and El Nido in Palawan, Puerto Galera in Oriental Mindoro and soon, in areas like Pagudpod and other areas frequented by local and foreign tourists.

“Even banks with generator sets are required to seek a permit from the DENR because that is the law,” he said.

He added the DENR is determined to address Boracay’s environmental problems and that there will be no sacred cows that will be exempted from the crackdown.