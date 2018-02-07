Villar: DPWH opens 2 more lanes at Katipunan Avenue

Good news to motorists as the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) completed its P55-million widening and flood-control project along Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City.

Public Works Secretary Mark A. Villar on Wednesday led the opening of the newly completed project covering the widening of a 672-lineal meter portion of Katipunan Avenue Southbound from Shuster Street to C.P. Garcia Avenue, fronting University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman Campus.

“We’ve constructed two additional lanes along the southbound direction of Katipunan Avenue, including geometric improvement works, installation of reinforced concrete pipes for flood-control, retaining wall and restoration of perimeter fence and gates of UP Diliman,” Villar said.

“[The] sidewalk was also integrated in the project for the safety of pedestrians using the road,” he said.

Villar said the widening of Katipunan was integrated with the proposed UP-Miriam-Ateneo Viaduct Project to decongest traffic at the intersection of C. P. Garcia and Katipunan Avenues.

The DPWH Quezon City Second District Engineering Office, which implemented the project was able to complete the widening works within a year since it commenced in February 2017.