Villacencio stuns field with 69

Unheralded Gretchen Villacencio put in a career-best three-under 69 and found herself a bewildered leader, one stroke ahead of fancied Princess Superal and Korean amateur Kim Hee Ji at the start of the International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) Riviera Ladies Classic at Riviera’s Couples course here yesterday.

Villacencio, whose best finish after five legs of this year’s Ladies Philippine Golf Tour (LPGT) was 12th at Beverly Place in Pampanga in January, flashed superb form off the mound, with her iron play and putting as she produced five birdies against two bogeys for a 34-35 card.

But lurking behind and ready to pounce is Superal, who sandwiched her bogeys on Nos. 8 and 11 with birdies on the sixth, ninth, 10th and 12th for a 70 that put her on track for a second straight LPGT crown after a record-setting 16-shot romp at Tagaytay Highlands last week.

Kim matched Superal’s two-under card to, likewise, stay in the early hunt for top honors in the sixth leg of the circuit sponsored by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc., with the young Korean spiking her 35-35 round with an eagle on the par-5 No. 7.