Veteran scribe found dead in Pasig room

Veteran journalist Jeffrey Tiangco of the People’s Journal and People’s Journal Tonight was found dead inside his room in Pasig City on Monday night.

Police investigation showed that Tiangco was discovered lifeless around 6:30 p.m. in Room 108 Rizal Public School Teachers Association Building in Barangay Oranbo, Pasig City.

Building administrator Marino Calibara sought the barangay assistance and the Police Community Precinct 10 when Tiangco was not responding when he was knocking on his room.

The door was then was forcibly opened and they discovered Tiangco lying in the bed clad only shorts without an upper garment.

The police noted that some medicines were also seen scattered on the bed. Tiangco has been taking maintenance medication for hypertension.

Dr. Bernard San Marcus of Barangay Kapitolyo Emergency Unit, who responded on the scene, declared Tiangco dead on the spot.

On Monday morning Tiangco reportedly complained to his friend and colleague Malaya reporter Ashzel Hachero of pain on his left ear and chest. Hachero then advised him to see a doctor.

When Hacero later rang up Tiangco, the latter did not answer her call, only to be informed of his friend’s demise.

Tiangco’s body was autopsied on Tuesday at Funeraria Quiogue in Pasig.

He was survived by his wife Anne and three children.

Tiangco worked at Phililippine Journalist Inc. since 1987. He was assigned to cover the Camanava (the Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas and Valenzuela), Intramuros (the Commission on Elections, Church, the Department of Labor and Employment), the Department of Education and recently, the Southern Police District beats.

He also took up Law at the Arellano Law School.