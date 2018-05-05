Vested On Vinyl: ‘Spinning around’ on Record Store Day ‘18

Story and photos by Mike Policarpio

THE UP Town Center in Quezon City (QC) served as the nexus of activity for music aficionados—specifically those who subscribe to the analog format kind—for this year’s celebration of the Record Store Day (RSD) in the Philippines on April 21.

I made it to the area early that Saturday night, obviously a busy time around the mall’s environs. My car ended up parked beside the gates of the UP compound; I just took the overpass to cross Carlos P. Garcia Avenue, then went straight to the amphitheater where the action was. Upon reaching the area, there was already a sizeable crowd converged inside the makeshift canopy. I was able to catch midway the performance of Ely Buendia and his current assemblage, Apartel.

My initial intention was to get close to the stage to snap photos of the frontman and his crew, as well as to listen to their material. Quickly, the scenario reminded me of UK’s Paul Weller when he created the Style Council with pianist Mick Talbot that resulted into a more jazzy, horn-filled approach to their repertoire.

Throw-in the inimitable vocals of Dee C. Lee, and there was a complete package and multi-layering of elements for their singles—a complete departure from the sound of his previous mod trio, The Jam. That was the Apartel sound for me, and the parallelisms involving the E-heads with the Council, as well as between Buendia with Weller, were personally uncanny.

(To the young readers, I referenced here a British band that was active for a great part of the 1980s. For further appreciation, check out some of their hits on Spotify or their Vevo channel on YouTube. As starters, sample You’re the Best Thing, Shout to the Top and My Ever-Changing Moods, which are still being played on retro radio. Regarding Weller, his profile is on Wikipedia like any other individual who mattered on this planet. But I digress…)

After uploading a clip of Apartel’s show to the SoundStrip’s Facebook (FB) page, I was partially done with the “covering part” of the RSD’s live acts. On I went with my original mission of scouring for records to augment my lean collection, as well as to check on some curious finds of albums that literally fetch a fortune to own.

Informative, educational exercise

HAVING arrived with just a few hours left to appreciate the displays and create some transfer of ownerships from the seller’s crates to mine, I decided to skip the stacks of 45s and went straight ahead to the albums. Individually checking the singles would have taken a considerable amount of time.

More so, checking out long-playing (LPs) records is an informative and educational exercise for yours truly. It reveals a great deal about the evolution of the musician/s as (an) artist/s, the year the album was produced, and more importantly, the overall design of the jacket as a holistic expression of the singer/band itself.

As more songs and records have become available and accessible—thanks to the Internet as well as music-streaming apps—my goal for every “dig” is to try to search for albums which rarely, or do not, have decent digital presence online (read: streaming versions). Think of Kenia’s LP with Initial Thrill, Paulinho da Costa’s containing Real Love, or Oingo Boingo’s with We Close Our Eyes. The closest we could get to them is through YouTube uploads with some attempts to “video-fy” the singles. Yes, sirs—they’re dead giveaways that I digested sounds during the heights of popularity of Sting, U2, Madonna and Spandau Ballet. In the Pinoy music scene, throw-in The Dawn, Martin Nievera, Gary V., atbp. (Hoping here the younger set is aware that these musical acts, who are still very much active today, trace their heydays to some thirty years back.)

Fortunate finds

SPEAKING of Matthew Gordon Thomas Sumner, CBE (or Sting, to the uninitiated), whose first studio album outside The Police, Dream of the Blue Turtles, had a US-pressed copy inside a bargain box: It eventually ended up in my possession—P 200 cheap. Only trade-off was that its bare jacket had minor signs of wear. But as aforementioned, the liner notes stated information about the year of the album’s production, the session musicians involved, etc. Luckily, the album’s inner paper sleeve, which showed images of his backing musicians, was still in an almost-pristine condition.

Another prized find was Giant Steps’ extended play (EP) of their dance single, Into You. It was fantastic that the record was also US-pressed, and only cost on RSD about a third of the tab of similar copies being peddled online. It also performed impeccably on my player and perfectly produced all the high- and low-frequency sounds—the only way vinyls should in a decent audio hi-fi setup.

Which brings me to my last find, another EP which is that of Belinda Carlisle’s breakthrough single (outside her girl group, The Go-go’s), Mad About You (yes, I happen to love dance music, which is diametrically opposed to my dancing skills—the semblance or lack of such). It’s another one of those songs which are curiously NOT/not yet available on any streaming service, so finding this record was definitely a catch.

Prized cheap at a hundred bucks and without any visible scratches on the vinyl surface, it became an addition to my lean stash. Only, the record was locally-pressed, which means it had a generic sleeve with a corner label distinguishing it from the rest of the other EPs. Also, the quality of the sound was a bit subpar to those produced abroad, which I noticed was a “trademark” of Philippine-produced records that had seemingly limited frequency ranges (which produces the irritating and unnatural “S” in the vocals).

Pricey Pinoy ‘plakas’

INTERESTINGLY, Pinoy artists’ recordings could sell for almost an arm and a leg. With the earlier mention of The Dawn, a copy of their third album Beyond the Bend (which saw the transition between guitarists [the late] Teddy Diaz and Atsushi Matsuura) had an apparition in the stall where I got the Sting record. This time around, any discount was beyond the realm of possibility. When asked for the price tag, the seller flashed five digits in his right hand, and three in the other. The only “piece” of that particular record that I have is a photo on my cellphone, which the retailer allowed, without any hesitation.

I also searched for one by the Juan dela Cruz Band, Himig Natin, which I heard could command a whopping P40,000 (It also brings to mind the trade name of a “suki: Gamit Panghiwalayan,” whose stall I wasn’t able to visit because of time constraints. Sorry, bro… Next time!).

Even astounding was an account of a classic recording from a Filipina singer (whose name escapes my memory), a copy of which will fork out from a serious collector’s bank account P100,000.

In-between my record hunting, and to rest my back from bending for an extended period of time looking at the items on display (fellow hunters also had their backs hunched!), I witnessed up-and-coming artists onstage who whipped up their musical pieces to the appreciative crowd. La Loba Negra were chicks with some serious rocking on their repertoire. Farewell Fairweather had an interesting blending of horns, vocals and guitars. Tarsius combined mean turntable mixes with a curious backing of drums.

Beyond records

FRONT-and-center near the stage were also displays of pre-owned turntables with different makes. They were on-sale for no less than five figures. At the back was a brand displaying newer models that allow users to digitally-record music from their vinyls via a flash drive, and those which enable owners to channel their inner DJs.

The older players, of course, will only work on an amplifier or a pre-amp that has a phono stage and a grounding wire at the back of the said pieces of equipment. Those were covered by vacuum tube amps that were ideal as conversation pieces of sorts with the young who might want to venture into record collecting using time-tested hardware.

For those venturing into hi-fi, there were also mini-stackable components, digital music players as well as top-of-the-line headphones that enable high-resolution listening and enjoyment to owned music, whether digital in format, or otherwise.

Other stores, at least those in the QC area as announced on their FB pages, held their own RSD “happenings” with discounts on their stocks. There were also meet-ups by FB member-groups (that provided the chance to finally meet owners of individual accounts who go by online pseudonyms).

RSD was an opportunity to take stock of the renewed interest in music appreciation through vinyl. The appeal and the allure of the warm sound reproduced through the interplay of the record, the needle and tonearm and all the way to the amps and speakers, is still magical to say the least, above and beyond the technical aspects.

I consider record-playing as a personal communion with music and the artists behind the songs. Never-mind the pops and the occasional skips of old LPs and 45s. Until Elon Musk invents a time machine to go back to days past, their spinning is enough to temporarily transport one into a time when music was purer, human relations were a little less complicated, and life was simpler.

Else, we can always look forward to the next RSD to find our “pockets of time machines” that will let us see Sting and Bono still sporting their lengthy hair again. And perhaps there, Ely Buendia might share the stage anew with the E-head’s other three.