Verbal tiff of lawmakers, concerns over projects stall budget talks in House

THE House of Representatives suspended the hearing for the 2019 General Appropriations Bill (GAB) on Monday due supposedly to concerns over some projects that will be given to “select” lawmakers. The discussions over these “concerns” grew so heated, however, that at one point, according to one House leader, a certain lawmaker challenged another to a fistfight.

House Committee on Appropriations Chairman Rep. Karlo Alexei B. Nograles told reporters on Monday that the budget deliberations remain stalled and there was no assurance that the measure will be deliberated on the floor this week.

Nograles said, however, that he and his committee are ready to defend the budget. He said the committee report remained true to the National Expenditure Program (NEP) submitted by the President’s economic team.

“[Committee report was] approved by the Committee on Appropriations, that was approved by the Rules committee that is now sitting on the desk of each and every congressman on the floor and that is what we will defend on the floor, that is what I will sponsor on the floor, that is what we will debate upon,” Nograles said.

“It [the budget] is what the President has submitted, the National Expenditure Program submitted by the President, it was translated into the General Appropriations Bill that I am ready to sponsor and defend,” he added.

However, Majority Leader Rep. Rolando G. Andaya Jr. said the budget deliberations will continue on Tuesday. He said this is in line with the House leadership’s aim of passing the 2019 budget within the year.

Reports of ‘insertions’

Andaya said the House leadership merely wanted to get to the bottom of reports from around 50 congressmen who alleged there are projects being funded through the NEP for 2019 that they were not aware of. He belied reports that the House leadership wants to cut the budget.

He said they are trying to do staff work to verify these reports that the Speaker received not only for the 2019 and 2018 budget. Nonetheless, this “staff work” will not be a reason to stall the budget deliberations.

“It [staff work on projects]can only improve it [budget]. If ever there’s a relevant suggestion, then we can put it in the spirit of the amendment. It doesn’t necessarily have to stop. So it’s just business as usual,” Andaya said. “Definitely [pass new budget] and the same amount. No slashing whatsoever.”

‘Spirited debate’

Andaya said the “spirited debate” that ensued between him and Committee on Appropriations Vice Chairman Rep. Luis Raymund F. Villafuerte Jr. of Camarines Sur in an executive session between House leaders, including Speaker Arroyo, and the President’s economic team was only “usapang lalake [man talk].”

However, Villafuerte said Andaya “bullied” him during the meeting. He said Andaya may have just lost his temper given that he was running against Villafuerte’s son in Bicol.

Nonetheless, Villafuerte said the Committee of Appropriations remains supportive of the President’s budget reform program. He said the Committee just wants the budget to be responsive to the needs of the government.

“Sinigawan niya ako, minura niya ako, and naghamon siya and on record ’yan, nakita naman lahat ng congressmen. But I was calm [He shouted at me, cursed me and challenged me to a fistfight. All the congressmen witnessed his behavior],” Villafuerte said.

Nograles also said that if he will be removed from his post as chairman of the Committee on Appropriations, he is willing to step down.

However, he said this can only be done on the plenary floor since all Committee Chairmen are elected on the floor. Nograles said he will leave the decision to the body.

“Whatever happens on the floor has to be approved by the majority. Kung tanggalin nila ako, okay lang [It’s okay with me if I will be removed as chairman of the committee],” Nograles said.