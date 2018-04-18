Vehicle importers hurt by higher excise tax

VEHICLE importers were wounded by the implementation of a higher excise tax on automobiles, as they suffered a 2-percent drop in sales in the first quarter, the Association of Vehicle Importers and Distributors Inc. (Avid) said.

Avid added vehicle importers saw their sales fall by 2 percent to 22,758 units sold in the first quarter, from 23,317 units sold during the same period last year. The contraction took place at the opening period of the implementation of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train), the first package of the Duterte administration’s Comprehensive Tax Reform Program. Under the new tax law, automobile excise tax is placed at 4 percent for vehicles up to P600,000; 10 percent for over P600,000 to P1 million; 20 percent for over P1 million to P4 million; and 50 percent for hybrid vehicles. No excise tax will be imposed on electric-powered cars.

Passenger cars experienced a slight slowdown by 0.63 percent to 9,189 units sold this year compared to the 9,247 units reported the previous year. Hyundai Asia Resources Inc. weathered the storm by posting a 4-percent increase in sales of passenger cars, accounting for 68 percent of total sales.

Meanwhile, sales of light commercial vehicles dropped by 4 percent to 13,569 units sold in the first quarter against 14,070 units sold year-on-year. Ford Group Philippines Inc. recorded the highest sales for this segment with 6,273 units sold.

In spite of a higher excise tax under the Train, Avid is optimistic it will be able to catch up in the succeeding quarters given that workers will have a higher take-home pay due to the lowering by the government of the personal-income tax. The group said this will give them a higher purchasing power.

“Despite this, Avid maintains a rosy outlook behind the steady and strong demand for the excellent products that each member-company offers. Expect Avid to capitalize on these trends as it catapults itself to greater heights in 2018,” the group said.