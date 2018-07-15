Valley of Chrome breaks through at Hammersonic 2018

FILIPINO metal band Valley of Chrome will be performing in Jakarta, Indonesia on Sunday, July 22 for Hammersonic 2018—one the biggest heavy metal festivals in Southeast Asia, let alone in the continent.

For this year’s edition that will be held at the Carnaval Beach Ancol, Swedish melodic death metallers In Flames, American punk rock legends Dead Kennedys, along with hardcore punk compatriots H2O, will headline the festival that draws tens of thousands fans from the region.

Valley of Chrome, which has been around for almost two decades, is hoping this will be their regional breakthrough.

“For us, it seems like a dream come true,” gushed lead singer Rogel Africa. “To play in a different country with the bands we look up to is such a huge landmark in [our] career. We feel that this is hopefully a sign that Filipino talent should be heard more.”

Hammersonic will be the fifth time for Valley of Chrome to perform outside the Philippines, having played some time ago in Singapore and Thailand as well. In terms of exposure, however, the metal gig in Jakarta is so far the biggest.

The festival has drawn some of the top acts from the heavy music genre: Bullet for My Valentine, Hatebreed, Megadeath, Kreator, Nile and Epica, to name but a few. And the daylong concert is the biggest in the Asia Pacific region.

The band, which started out of Laguna at the start of the new millennium, has to date released five extended play albums and three full-length albums. And perhaps coincidentally with their international breakthrough, the band is gearing up for its fourth album in a few months’ time.“We are releasing what we believe is our best body of work—with the most solid lineup yet,” enthused Africa. “We are aiming to come up with more challenging songs with topics that are rarely tackled in heavy music.”

Valley of Chrome’s current line-up features Africa; guitarists Tatel Marcelino and Kaloi Cambaliza; bassist Jordan Constantino (who, aside from the former, are the sole remaining members of the original roster) and drummer Paul Eusebio.

Of the band’s direction, Africa expounded, “We are also looking into playing to more diverse crowds and collaborate with artists outside of our genre. We aim to be less predictable and come from leftfield. We take it as a challenge within the walls of a much stereotyped genre like metal.”

Constantino opined about the opportunity: “Playing outside the Philippines brought the realization that there is a bigger scene and world out there. Music shouldn’t be confined to one area only.”

“Metal, like all music, speaks a global language, and [seeing] people of different cultures get together for heavy music inspires us to think outside the box all the time,” the band’s bassist best summed it up.