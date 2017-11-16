Valenzuela government gives seed fund to rehabilitated drug dependents

ANOTHER group of drug-rehabilitation graduates in Valenzuela City was given “a second chance in life” after being awarded with cooperative capital grants worth P10,000 each so they could start a business venture on their own.

The amount forms part of the city government’s after-care program that seeks to provide sources of livelihood for rehabilitated drug dependents.

Mayor Rexlon T. Gatchalian said the awarding of cooperative shares is another way for the local government to “help drug dependents become more productive members of society and ultimately keep them away from drugs.”

About 30 drug-rehab alumni received such principal amount to finance their respective business ventures. The loanable value can increase over time.

The new group comprised the second batch of rehabilitated drug users who were awarded seed funds by the city government. The first batch of 60 graduates already received their certificates in August. Gatchalian said, however, that not all former tokhang surrenderees were given seed capital for business.

He added some had relapsed and failed the mandatory drug test or refused to undergo the drug test six months after their graduation from the rehabilitation program.

A number of graduates were arrested due to illegal-drug use and other cases, added the local chief executive.

The Cooperative Development Office, together with the Valenzuela Anti-Drug Abuse Council (Vadac), facilitated the awarding ceremonies held at the Valenzuela City Hall.

Government officials attended the event, including Councilor Tyson Sy, Vadac First District Action Officer Bimbo de la Cruz, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Camanava (Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas and Valenzuela) agent Joshua Argyero, Philippine National Police Valenzuela P/Supt. Rolando R. Mendoza, and Department of the Interior and Local Government Valenzuela Cluster Head Alicia Evangelista.

Also present were representatives from three of the biggest cooperatives in the city, namely, Lilian Castelo from San Isidro Labrador Parish Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Lillian D. Silubrico from Holy Cross Savings and Credit Cooperative, and Wilma Demafelix from Valenzuela Development Cooperative.