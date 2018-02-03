Valdez: Gradual hike in contribution rate to increase benefits of SSS members

The Social Security Commission (SSC) said the proposed three-percentage-point increase in the monthly contribution rates for its members planned for this year will level the difference in the contribution rates of the Social Security System (SSS) and the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS).

According to SSC Chairman Amado D. Valdez, the proposed hike in SSS members’ monthly contribution rate, from 11 percent to 14 percent, as well as the increase in monthly salary credit (SMC), will foster pension equity among workers in the government and in the private sector.

“We are pushing for a gradual increase in the contribution rate and monthly salary credit because we want pension equity among workers in the government and in the private sector. Government retirees have higher pension because their contribution rate is at 21 percent of their actual salary, as compared with those working in the private sector, whose SSS contributions are only 11 percent of their salary capped at P16,000,” Valdez said.

A private-sector employee who earns P25,000, for instance, only contributes P1,760 based on a P16,000 maximum MSC to the SSS, while a government employee who earns the same amount contributes P5,250 to the GSIS.

“This results in a significant difference between the amount of pension being received by a private worker and a government employee. And this is what we want to address to make the pension of private workers on a par with those in the government,” he added.

The SSS is proposing for the increase to be shared equally by the employer and employee, bringing the effective contribution rate at 8.87 percent for the employer and 5.13 percent for the employee. He added that the SSS is also recommending increasing its minimum MSC from P1,000 to P4,000 and its maximum salary credit from P16,000 to P20,000.

The proposal to increase the minimum MSC to P4,000 and the maximum MSC to P20,000, plus with the contribution rate hike, will increase the minimum and maximum contributions to P560 from P110, and to P2,800 from P1,760, respectively.

“The increase in contribution is only about P450 for those who will pay at the minimum MSC of P4,000, while those earning at least P20,000 will only add P1,040 to their monthly SSS contributions. We wish to thank in advance our employers who will share half of the increase in their employees’ SSS savings,” he said.

The majority of SSS members who pay at P10,000 MSC will have a corresponding increase of P300 in additional contribution under the proposed pension-reform agenda.

SSS President and CEO Emmanuel F. Dooc pointed out that the contribution increase will translate to higher benefits for members and pensioners, since benefit computation is based on the number of credited years and MSC.

Dooc explained that, under these reforms, the monthly pension of a member who retires with 35 paying years and P20,000 average MSC will be at P15,300; whereas under the current MSC ceiling of P16,000, they will receive a lower pension at P12,500.

In addition, other benefits will consequently increase, such as for maternity by P10,400, or from P41,600 to P52,000 for caesarian delivery, and by P8,000, or from P32,000 to P40,000 for normal delivery.

The daily maximum benefit for sickness will be computed at P600 per day from the current P480; and funeral benefits will increase from P29,600 to P32,000 for those who paid at least 120 contributions with an average MSC of P20,000.