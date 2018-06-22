UTP fields junior team to Jakarta tennis tourney

SIX young tennis superstars are set to compete in the International Tennis Federation (ITF)-AGS Junior Tennis Championships, which will be held in Jakarta starting tomorrow until July 1.

The young sensations are part of the newly formed national junior tennis team by the Unified Tennis Philippines (UTP). The players are Bea Acena, Manuel Balce III, Macie Carlos, Melanie Dizon, Michael Eala and prodigy Alex Eala. The players were chosen based on their 2017 UTP ranking, from which they placed in the top four for their respective age division.

“These young tennis superstars have proven their skills and talent on the court, and we are confident that they will bring honor to our country. We will support them in their quest for tennis excellence,” UTP President Jean Henri Lhuillier said.

The formation of a national junior team is part of UTP’s efforts in developing fresh talents who will represent the country in top tournaments sanctioned by the ITF and the Asian Tennis Federation.