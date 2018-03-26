UST Tigresses tame N.U. Lady Bulldogs

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas (UST) bucked a first set collapse before overwhelming National University (NU), 22-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-9, to keep its slim Final Four hopes alive in Season 80 University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s volleyball action on Sunday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Cherry Rondina, league’s top scorer, and top rookie Milena Alessandrini shone bright combining for 44 points to put a glimmer of hope on UST’s dear life rising to the sixth spot with an improved 4-7 win-loss record after sending NU to its fourth straight lost reeling at fourth place with a 6-5 card despite Jaja Santiago’s 27-point effort.

Rondina unloaded 25 points mostly coming from 22 spikes including 16 digs, Alessandrini scattered 11 attacks, five blocks and three service aces for 19 hits.

“Hopefully we’re still on track to a Final Four run. That’s our motivation,” UST Head Coach KungFu Reyes said. “We cannot undo what happened to us before, what’s important is now.”

“We have three remaining games. We’re going to work hard for it and they have to regain the respect for themselves. They need to know that they are capable of something,” added Reyes before the league takes a Holy Week break.

The Tigresses recovered from a first-set collapse, where they squandered a 22-19 lead, allowing the Lady Bulldogs to score six straight points and draw first blood.

UST held such lead anew in the second set, 22-20, only for NU to tie it again at 23-all, but Alessandrini did not allow her team to collapse again with set point-clinching attack before Alina Bicar nailed a service ace to equalize the match to one-set apiece.

Alessandrini rescued the Tigresses in the third set from a precarious 23-21 cushion, hitting a spike and a block to take a 2-1 lead before they erupted in the fourth set with a 21-8 spread and never looked back to end the match in one hour and 38 minutes.

In men’s play, Adamson University took down league giant NU with a gigantic upset in straight sets, 25-23, 25-19, 25-16, to keep its Final Four hopes alive.

Leo Miranda and Paolo Pablico led the way for the Falcons finishing with 13 and 12 points, respectively, while George Labang added nine hits capped by a game-winning ace to put Adamson at joint fourth place with an improved 5-6 record tied with UST, which also boosted its own semis chances with a 25-22, 25-20, 14-25, 25-21 win over De La Salle (4-7).

The Bulldogs, who was led by Bryan Bagunas with 14 points, dropped their solo lead sharing the first place with Ateneo and Far Eastern University having identical 9-2 records.