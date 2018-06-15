US economy emerges as world’s bright spot

THE United States economy is sprinting ahead of the rest of the world, at least for now. Spurred by solid consumer spending—including May retail sales that topped forecasts on Thursday—the US is increasingly likely to rack up growth of at least 4 percent in the current quarter after a so-so expansion at the start of the year. In contrast, euro-area central bankers trimmed their outlook for 2018, while China showed signs of slowing, and emerging markets from Brazil to Indonesia have been buckling.

“The US is accelerating, and just about everyone else is decelerating,” said Nariman Behravesh, chief economist at IHS Markit in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “There’s no question in my mind that the US is leading the pack” and “it’s both a consumer and business story here.”

That contrasts with last year’s picture of synchronous growth across the world, which has given way to uneven paths for major economies, amid trade tensions and rising global oil costs. It also comes on the heels of diverging monetary-policy actions by central banks this week.

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday for the second time this year, with Chairman Jerome Powell saying the economy is in “great shape.” Then, on Thursday, the People’s Bank of China kept the cost of reverse-repurchase agreements steady, defying predictions it would track the Fed’s hike.

Hours later, the European Central Bank (ECB) decided to taper bond purchases and pledged to keep interest rates unchanged at current record lows at least through the summer of 2019, a longer time frame than investors had priced in. ECB President Mario Draghi pointed out that the recent economic “soft patch” may last longer even as he said the economy is in a better situation.

Consumption engine

In the US, the world’s largest economy, lower taxes enacted by the Trump administration, a strong labor market and elevated confidence are helping cushion the pinch to shoppers from higher fuel expenses. That’s bolstering prospects for household consumption, which accounts for about 70 percent of the economy.

Retail sales, the latest snapshot of how US households are doing, rose 0.8 percent in May, according to a Commerce Department report on Thursday. That topped forecasts and prompted IHS Markit to boost its projection for second-quarter growth to a 4.4 percent annualized pace from 4.2 percent. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s chief US economist Michael Feroli pushed up his estimate to what he called a “boomy” 4 percent from 2.75 percent, while also lifting his forecast for annual US growth.

President Donald J. Trump is officially targeting sustained 3-percent growth, but has often talked about an even faster pace. At the same time, some analysts see the pace of growth cooling in the second half and next year as the effects of tax cuts ebb, and many see the economy’s speed limit as closer to 2 percent.