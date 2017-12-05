US Court allows Trump’s travel ban to take full effect

A divided United States Supreme Court (SC) let President Donald J. Trump’s travel ban take full effect while legal challenges go forward, handing him a major victory and suggesting the court ultimately will uphold the restrictions.

This is not a final ruling on the travel ban, though. Challenges to the policy are winding through the federal courts, and the justices themselves ultimately are expected to rule on its legality. But the action indicates that the high court might eventually approve the latest version of the ban, announced by Trump in September. Lower courts have continued to find problems with the policy.

The justices offered no explanation for their order, but the administration had said that blocking the full ban was causing “irreparable harm” because the policy is based on legitimate national-security and foreign-policy concerns.

In lawsuits filed in Hawaii and Maryland, federal courts said the updated travel ban violated federal immigration law.

Trump will now be able to bar or restrict entry by people from six mostly Muslim countries, even if they have a relationship with a US-based person or institution.

It marks the first time the SC has let his entry restrictions take full effect.

In two identical orders issued on Monday, the justices effectively superseded a compromise they reached in June, when they let an earlier version of the ban take partial effect but exempted people with a “bona fide” US connection.

The new orders apply for the remainder of the appeals process, including possible SC review.

Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor dissented without explanation. Lower courts had partially blocked the new policy, issuing orders that tracked the Supreme Court’s June decision.

The administration gambled that the high court would be more receptive to the newest version of the ban, announced on September 24.

The policy bans or restricts entry by people from the predominantly Muslim countries of Iran, Syria, Chad, Somalia, Libya and Yemen. The policy also bars entry by people from North Korea and by some Venezuelan government officials.

The new policy is not expected to cause the chaos that ensued at airports when Trump rolled out his first ban without warning in January.

Lower courts had said people from those nations with a claim of a bona fide relationship with someone in the US could not be kept out of the country. Grandparents, cousins and other relatives were among those courts said could not be excluded. The new SC orders don’t directly address the merits of the legal challenges. Two federal appeals courts are scheduled to hear arguments this week. The high court could agree to consider appeals later, perhaps soon enough for a ruling during the current term that ends in June.

‘Appropriate dispatch’

In its orders on Monday, the SC said it expects the appeals courts to rule “with appropriate dispatch.”

The administration argued that the newest version of the ban was put in place only after national-security officials thoroughly reviewed vetting procedures on a country-by-country basis.

The Department of Homeland Security would be able to add or remove travel restrictions on countries as conditions change.

“We are not surprised by today’s Supreme Court decision permitting immediate enforcement of the president’s proclamation limiting travel from countries presenting heightened risks of terrorism,” White House Spokesman Hogan Gidley told reporters traveling with Trump on Air Force One. “The proclamation is lawful and essential to protecting our homeland.”

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, in a statement, called the court’s orders “a substantial victory for the safety and security of the American people.”

The challengers to the policy say Trump is exceeding his authority under federal immigration law and violating the Constitution by targeting Muslims.

Anti-Muslim prejudice

“President Trump’s anti-Muslim prejudice is no secret—he has repeatedly confirmed it, including just last week on Twitter,” said Omar Jadwat, an American Civil Liberties Union lawyer, who is the lead attorney in one of the two legal challenges. “It’s unfortunate that the full ban can move forward for now, but this order does not address the merits of our claims.”

Trump last week retweeted a series of unverified anti-Muslim videos posted by a leader in a British ultranationalist movement.

Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin, who is pressing the other case against the ban, tweeted that “we agree a speedy resolution is needed for the sake of our universities, our businesses and, most of all, for people marginalized by this unlawful order.”

All the rulings so far have been on a preliminary basis. The San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals and the 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, will be holding arguments on the legality of the ban this week.

David Levine, a University of California Hastings law school professor, said that, by allowing the ban to take effect just days before the appeals court arguments, the justices were signaling their view.

“I think it’s tipping the hand of the Supreme Court,” Levine said. “It suggests that, from their understanding, the government is more likely to prevail on the merits than we might have thought.”

Both appeals courts are dealing with the issue on an accelerated basis, and the SC noted it expects those courts to reach decisions “with appropriate dispatch.”

Quick resolution by appellate courts would allow the SC to hear and decide the issue this term, by the end of June.

The appeals are Trump v. Hawaii, 17A550, and Trump v. International Refugee Assistance, 17A560.