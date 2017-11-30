US companies get extra incentive to disclose bribes: No charges

THE Justice Department is extending an Obama-era program that encourages companies to admit to foreign bribery, with a twist.

As before, the United States will consider reducing financial penalties for companies that come clean. Now, the feds will be more likely to consider forgoing criminal charges, as well.

That change is at the core of new guidelines that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein introduced on Wednesday about enforcing the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), which prohibits payments to foreign officials to obtain or retain business.

The latest policy is rooted in an Obama administration pilot program that offered reduced penalties for self-reporting and the ability to avoid charges. It will now be made permanent, Rosenstein told attendees of an FCPA conference in Maryland.

In order to win full protection from prosecution, companies must cooperate with prosecutors, fix the problem and help investigators find those responsible for the misconduct, he said. In return, the Justice Department will presume that the matter can be resolved without criminal charges against the company, he said.

Companies that come forward with information about compliance failures will still have to give up any profits made from corrupt schemes, and their names will be made public, according to senior officials.

Even if the conduct warrants criminal enforcement, those companies could still receive a 50-percent reduction in the financial penalty, they said. They could also avoid the imposition of a corporate monitor. Companies that choose not to report misconduct may still receive some credit if they later cooperate with investigators, the officials said.

Companies whose executives are found to be culpable or whose evidence points to rampant corruption won’t be eligible for full leniency, they said.

The purpose of the policy, Rosenstein said in his speech, is to give the business community greater certainty about what to expect from prosecutors when coming across potential foreign bribery within their companies.

“We expect the new policy to reassure corporations that want to do the right thing,” Rosenstein said. “It will increase the volume of voluntary disclosures, and enhance our ability to identify and punish culpable individuals.”

Corporate America should view law enforcement as an ally, he said, adding that more voluntary disclosures by corporations could free up Justice Department investigators to look at other financial crimes and violent crimes.

Prosecutor manual

THE new policy, which will be added to the manual that guides federal prosecutors nationwide, comes six months after Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered prosecutors to bring the most serious charges and seek the harshest sentences against violent criminals and drug offenders.

Sessions’s order also applies to white collar fraud cases, including FCPA violators, according to the officials.

The new policy “sets out a clear path for a corporation to avoid prosecution: Timely disclosure and full and complete cooperation is presumed to result in no prosecution,” said Ken Yeadon, a former federal prosecutor and SEC enforcement lawyer who is now at Hinshaw & Culbertson Llp.

Since the pilot program was implemented, the Justice Department’s FCPA unit received 30 voluntary disclosures, they said. During that time, prosecutors declined to bring criminal actions in seven FCPA matters, according to the Justice Department’s web site.

The US uses the FCPA to police bribe-paying around the world, in what officials have said is an effort to even the playing field globally. The government, which often relies on self-reporting, has won heavy penalties from some companies under the FCPA: Since 2005 it has collected billions in fines from foreign companies and US firms found to be in violation of that law.

The FCPA pilot program was implemented in April 2016 by Leslie Caldwell, who headed the Justice Department’s criminal division. Since 2016 the Justice Department’s FCPA unit has reached 17 corporate resolutions, resulting in more than $1.6 billion in penalties and forfeiture, Rosenstein said. Of those, only two were voluntary disclosures under the pilot program.

While the US has had mixed success with prosecuting individuals for FCPA violations, the department is on target to win more convictions in 2017 than in prior years, according to Sandra Moser, the head of the fraud section.

FCPA convictions

“MORE than ever before, we are prosecuting and convicting employees and officials involved in transnational corruption, including in high-risk markets,” Moser said during a July 25 speech, where she said guilty pleas will “far exceed” totals in past years.

At least 19 people have been convicted this year of charges related to violations of the FCPA, Rosenstein said, including three who were found guilty at trial.

This month two former executives of oil-services company SBM Offshore NV, including former CEO Anthony Mace, pleaded guilty to charges related to the Petrobras corruption scandal in Brazil.