US-China trade talks center on rivalry over technology

BEIJING—A high-powered United States delegation arrived in Beijing on Thursday for talks with Chinese officials on defusing tensions propelling the world’s two largest economies toward a trade war.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is leading the group, which includes Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. Liu He, President Xi Jinping’s top economic adviser, was heading the Chinese side in the talks, which analysts say appear unlikely to yield a breakthrough given the two sides’ intensifying rivalry in strategic technologies.

President Donald J. Trump said he expected relations with Beijing to stay on an even keel.

“Our great financial team is in China trying to negotiate a level playing field on trade!” he said on Twitter late Wednesday. “I look forward to being with President Xi in the not too distant future. We will always have a good [great] relationship!”

Trump is seeking to cut the chronic US trade deficit by $100 billion and gain concessions over policies that foreign companies say force them to share technology with Chinese partners in order to gain market access.

His administration has threatened to impose new tariffs on roughly $150 billion in Chinese goods—prompting China to announce its own tariffs on US goods.

The dispute has deepened as China stepped up efforts to overtake western industry leaders in advanced technologies, especially for semiconductors, the silicon brains required to run smartphones, connected cars, cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI).

Under Xi, a program known as “Made in China 2025” aims to make China a tech superpower by advancing development of industries that, in addition to semiconductors, includes AI, pharmaceuticals and electric vehicles. The plan mostly involves subsidizing Chinese firms. But it also does require foreign companies to provide key details about their technologies to Chinese partners.

Beijing looks unlikely to cede any ground on that strategic blueprint.

“The Made in China 2025 industrial policy concerns China’s long-term development plan, so the overall direction won’t change at all,” said Yu Miaojie, professor at Peking University’s National School of Development.

Yu said China would rather cut the trade deficit by importing high-tech products from the US that are currently tightly restricted.

Striking an adamant tone, the state-run Global Times newspaper said on Thursday in a commentary that it’s “our sovereign right to develop high-tech industry and it is connected to the quality of rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. It will not be abandoned due to external pressure.”

Both sides have shown a diversity of opinions, with China recently moving to loosen a restriction on foreign ownership of automakers to minority stakes.