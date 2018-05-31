Upset in Ilagan track

ILAGAN CITY—Macrose Dichoso delivered a rousing performance worthy of a spot in the national team by winning the women’s 10,000 meters—the first gold staked in the 2018 Ayala Philippine Athletics Championships on Thursday at the Ilagan City Sports Complex.

Dichoso, a 24-year-old enlisted personnel in the Philippine Army, made her rivals—including record holder Christabel Martes—eat dust after the fifth lap as the Taguig City native rushed to the gold medal in 39 minutes and 41 seconds.

“This is for my family and to my Army team,” said Private First Class Dichoso, who targets a second gold medal in the 5,000 meters today.

Coming from a family of runners, the former University of the East Mapeh undergraduate joined the military to further harness her skills.

One of seven children of a construction worker and a sewer, Dichoso hopes to make a living as an athlete. She is a member of the training pool of the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association and hopes that her victory here would land her a spot in the national team.

Her Army teammate, Jho-an Villarma, took silver at 40:30.87, while Lany Adaoag checked in at 42:13.86 for the bronze medal.

The most veteran in the field, Martes quit in the eighth lap because of fatigue. After her victorious stint in the recent Philippine National Games in Cebu, Martes flew immediately to South Korea to run in a half-marathon last Sunday. On Wednesday her body did not cooperate.

Just minutes apart, military athletes flexed their muscles with Richard Salaño stunning two-time Southeast Asian Games champion Christopher Ulboc in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase.

Under a skin-roasting heat, Salaño, also representing Army, comfortably breezed to a gold-medal time of 9:23.21 seconds, pulling the rug from Ulboc, who finished far behind at 9:39.43. Jomar Angus of De La Salle University took the bronze medal at 9:57.91.

In women’s high jump, Adamson University’s Raziebel Fabellon leapt 1.65 meters to clinch gold over Nueva Vizcaya’s Josefa Ligmayo (1.60 meters) and University of Baguio’s Roma Faye Basco (1.40 meters).

National athletes John Albert Mantua heaved 15.86 meters to outclass Malaysians Brynoth Alarick Larry (14.32 meters) and Zulkifli Bin Saldin (14.09 meters) in men’s shotput.

Action is expected to flare up further on Friday as national team members clash in the men’s 200 meters at 5 p.m.