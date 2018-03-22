UPMG inducts officers and board of directors

UNITED Print Media Group (UPMG), a progressive organization of print media and publication companies in the Philippines, recently inducted its newly-elected officers and board of directors at the JY Campos Hall B of Unilab Bayanihan Center in Pasig.

Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar represented by Usec Jose Joel M. Sy Egco, executive director of Presidential Task Force on Media Security served as the keynote speaker and the inducting officer. On behalf of Sec. Andanar, Usec Sy Egco spoke before the officers and members of UPMG on the “Printegrity: Innovating Print Through Credible Content”.

UPMG newly-inducted officers and board of directors are : President- Barbie L. Atienza, Head-External Affairs of Manila Bulletin; Vice President- Jay R. Sarmiento, Corporate Communications Manager of The Philippine Star and Sales and Marketing Head of BusinessWorld; Corporate Secretary – Angel V. Guerrero, Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of Adobo Magazine; Treasurer- Vivienne A. Motomal, AVP for Advertising of Philippine Journalists Inc.; Auditor- Annie F. Grefal, Treasury Manager of Manila Standard; PRO- Jacinto G. Aluad, Advertising Manager of Pilipino Star Ngayon; Directors- Marvin N. Estigoy, VP for Advertising Sales of Business Mirror; Rene Reinoso, COO of Philippine Daily Inquirer; Danny G. Ocampo, VP for Sales and Marketing of The Manila Times and CRB Head- Sherly O. Baula, Credit and Collection Manager of Chinese Commercial News. Felipe R. Olarte, SVP and Group Sales Head of Inquirer Group of Companies and Department of Tourism Assistant Secretary Frederick M. Alegre, UPMG advisers.

Elected as President for the second time, Barbie Atienza in his inaugural speech emphasized the role of print and its integrity in the expanding horizon of media communications wherein print credibility remained to be a truthful source of information then and now. The presence of ASec. Frederick Alegre of the Department of Tourism who has been one of the pillars of the organization, and a past UPMG President made the occasion even more memorable.

Another special part of the Induction Night was the renewal of oath of membership and the ceremonial pinning of UPMG Pins among the members.

Founded in July 27, 2001, from a merger of PRIMO (Print Media Organization) and PRADO (Print Advertising Organization), resulting in one “Unified” group, UPMG presently has 32 active members with over 100 titles.

UPMG Members include Abante, ABS-CBN Publishing, Adobo Magazine, Alted Publication, Balita, BusinessMirror, Business World, Bandera, Chinese Commercial News, Gadgets Magazine, Hinge Inquirer Publications, Inc. Malaya Business Insight, Manila Bulletin Publishing Corp., Manila Standard, Mediawise Comm (Muse Magazine), Mindanao Daily News, Mindanao Media Services, Inc., One Mega Group Inc., Panay News, Philippine Daily Inquirer, Philippine Journalists, Inc., Philippine Star, Philippine Star Ngayon, Sison’s Publishing House, Inc., Sunstar Manila Marketing, Inc., Tempo, The FREEMAN, The Manila Times, United Daily News, 2.0 Magazine, Opinyon and Associate Member Adam Moraleta. New members welcomed into the association are: Reymundo Junia, Myrna Vere and Rhodabelle Sarmiento.

The UPMG Induction Night was an evening of renewed commitment among its officers and board of directors and unwavering support from its members. It was also an evening of fun, friendship, entertainment as officers and honorable guests surprised all the members with their impromptu song numbers.

The UPMG Induction Night was sponsored by United Laboratories, Chinese Commercial News and The Executive Decisions.