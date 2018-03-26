United Print Media Group inducts new set of officers

UNITED Print Media Group (UPMG), a progressive organization of print media and publication companies in the Philippines, recently inducted its newly elected officers and board of directors at the JY Campos Hall B of Unilab Bayanihan Center in Pasig.

Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar represented by Undersecretary Jose Joel M. Sy Egco, executive director of Presidential Task Force on Media Security, served as the keynote speaker and the inducting officer. On behalf of Andanar, Egco spoke before the officers and members of UPMG on “Printegrity: Innovating print through credible content.”

The newly inducted officers of UPMG are Manila Bulletin External Affairs Head Barbie L. Atienza (President); The Philippine Star Corporate Communications Manager and Sales and BusinessWorld Marketing Head Jay R. Sarmiento (Vice President); Adobo Magazine Publisher and Editor in Chief Angel V. Guerrero (Corporate Secretary), Philippine Journalists Inc. Assistant Vice President for Advertising Vivienne A. Motomal (Treasurer), Manila Standard Treasury Manager Annie F. Grefal (Auditor) and Pilipino Star Ngayon Advertising Manager Jacinto G. Aluad (PRO).

The new board of directors of UPMG are: BusinessMirror Vice President for Advertising Sales Marvin N. Estigoy, Philippine Daily Inquirer COO Rene Reinoso, The Manila Times Vice President for Sales and Marketing of and CRB Head Danny G. Ocampo and Chinese Commercial News Credit and Collection Manager Sherly O. Baula.

Elected as president for the second time, Atienza, in his inaugural speech, emphasized the role of print and its integrity in the expanding horizon of media communications, wherein print credibility remained to be a truthful source of information then and now.

The presence of Department of Tourism Assistant Secretary Frederick M. Alegre, who has been one of the pillars of the organization and a past UPMG president, made the occasion even more memorable. Another special part of the Induction Night was the renewal of oath of membership and the ceremonial pinning of UPMG pins among the members. Founded in July 27, 2001, from a merger of Primo (print media organization) and Prado (print advertising organization), resulting in one “unified” group, UPMG presently has 32 active members with over 100 titles.

UPMG members include Abante, ABS-CBN Publishing, Adobo Magazine, Alted Publication, Balita, the BusinessMirror, Business World, Bandera, Chinese Commercial News, Gadgets Magazine, Hinge Inquirer Publications Inc, Malaya Business Insight, Manila Bulletin Publishing Corp., Manila Standard, Mediawise Comm (Muse Magazine), Mindanao Daily News, Mindanao Media Services Inc., One Mega Group Inc., The Panay News, Philippine Daily Inquirer, Philippine Journalists, Inc., Philippine Star, Pilipino Star Ngayon, Sison’s Publishing House, Inc., Sunstar Manila Marketing, Inc., Tempo, The Freeman, The Manila Times, United Daily News, 2.0 Magazine, Opinyon and Associate Member Adam Moraleta. New members welcomed into the association are Reymundo Junia, Myrna Vere and Rhodabelle Sarmiento.

The UPMG Induction Night was an evening of renewed commitment among its officers and board of directors and unwavering support from its members. It was also an evening of fun, friendship and entertainment, as officers and honorable guests surprised all the members with their impromptu song numbers.

The UPMG Induction Night was sponsored by United Laboratories, Chinese Commercial News and The Executive Decisions.