Understanding dietary fiber in your food label

IN many countries, including the United States, dietary fiber is considered a “nutrient of public concern,” stressing the importance of having a good dose of fiber in daily meals to promote good health. This is why the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends consuming a “variety of nutrient-dense foods that are good sources of fiber, such as beans and peas, fruits, unsalted nuts and seeds, vegetables and whole grains.”

“Nutrient-dense foods and beverages contain vitamins, minerals, dietary fiber and other beneficial substances that may have positive health effects. They are also naturally lean or low in saturated fat and have little or added saturated fat, sugars, refined starches and sodium. Examples of nutrient-dense foods are: beans and peas, eggs, fat-free [skim] and low-fat [1 percent] dairy products, fruits, lean meats and poultry, seafood, unsalted nuts and seeds, vegetables and whole grains,” the US FDA said.

Fiber is classified into two categories—soluble and insoluble—and both help you eat less and stay satisfied longer because they make you feel full.

Soluble fiber, found in fruits and vegetables, helps lower bad cholesterol levels in the blood and controls the level of blood glucose, or blood sugar, because it slows digestion and the rate at which carbohydrates and other nutrients are absorbed into the bloodstream.

Insoluble fiber, on the other hand, is present in fruits, vegetables, wheat bran and whole grain foods, such as whole-grain breads, cereals, pasta and brown rice. Its effect on stool formation makes it easier for the digestive system to move food and waste.

Prof. Maria Leonora Lotis DL. Francisco, food scientist, said it is good that Filipinos are now also consuming more bread products, as certain types of bread are rich in fiber. “Today, we have more and readily available fiber-rich foods like bread, which may be considered, apart from the consumption of fruits and vegetables.”

Under the Codex guidelines, a food item could be considered as a source of fiber when it contains 3 grams of fiber per 100 grams or 1.5 g per 100 kcal. It will be considered as high in fiber if it contains 6 cube grams per 100 grams, or 3 g3 per 100 kcal, or 20 percent of daily reference value per serving.

She, however, reminded Filipino consumers that in choosing foods that are rich in fiber, they should not easily fall for claims being made by food manufacturers in their nutritional labels or marketing pitch.

This, she noted, is critical, since a study conducted by her students at the University of the Philippines in Diliman showed that Filipinos tend to overlook food labels when the product is made by a renowned manufacturer or endorsed by someone they patronize.

The danger, Prof. Francisco stressed, is in the claims being made by food manufacturers on certain benefits of their products, as they tend to be misleading at times.

“Consumers need to be conscious with the advertisements they see. Do not easily believe what companies are saying in their ads. Manufacturers work hard on their labels, because they have compliance standards to meet. So, on our part as consumers, read them —it is better if you are informed of the contents of what you are eating, or else, it could affect your health without you knowing,” Francisco added.

It is true that food manufacturers, through research and development, have developed bread products that contain more nutrients needed by the body, Francisco recognized. However, she warned that some have made wild claims that they have sugar-free bread.

A product, she informed, could be “technically” sugar free as long as the contents are compliant with the conditions set by the Codex Alimentarius Guidelines for Use of Nutrition and Health Claims.

Under the Codex Alimentarius, when a bread company claims that its product variant is sugar-free, it must contain no more than 0.5 grams of sugar per 100 grams of loaf.

The Codex Alimentarius, or commonly known as the food code, is a collection of internationally recognized standards, codes of practices and guidelines. It serves as a guiding principle for countries’ policies on food products, food production and food safety. The food code has been established to create consumer trust on the safety and quality of the food products that they buy in the market.

The Philippine FDA aligns its domestic policies on food-nutrition labeling with the guidelines provided by the Codex.

But Francisco said while a manufacturer can claim that its product is sugar-free based on the Codex, bread can never be truly sugar-free because of the nature of its ingredients.

The University of the Philippines (UP) professor explained that bread is predominantly composed of complex carbohydrates that will eventually be broken down into glucose when digested, and glucose is actually the sugar in the blood. So while bread can pass as sugar-free based on the amount of sugar content, consumers still need to closely study the ingredients, because there could be other ingredients that naturally turn into glucose. The presence of yeast, for example, is a sign that sugar is also used.

“So disproving the claim of manufacturers that their bread is sugar-free is easy,” she noted.

Laboratory results showed that some of the self-claimed sugar-free breads sold in the market today do not pass the Codex standards. The UP expert thus urged that manufacturers should be more responsible when it comes to labeling their food products.

“Labeling serves as guide to assure consumers that what is declared in it—including the ingredients and nutritional contents— is what buyers will be getting from the product. If ever something happened to the consumers, they cannot easily blame the manufacturers, as the companies have stated in their food labels certain nutrients and risks, such as allergens,” she said. “And if you have sickness, you should read the nutrition facts [and ask yourself] is this okay for me? Example is sugar, fat, cholesterol and sodium content.”